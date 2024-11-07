Ebere Nzewuji, an aide to Senator Rochas Okorocha, has debunked claims that his boss died in the United Kingdom (UK)

According to Nzewuji, the former Imo state governor is “hale and hearty" and is presently in Nigeria

Nzewuji stated that Okorocha was seen at his Unity House office in Garki, Abuja, around the same time the death rumours started circulating

Owerri, Imo state - Ebere Nzewuji, an aide to Rochas Okorocha, former Imo state governor, on Thursday morning, November 7, refuted rumours of his principal’s death.

Nzewuji stated that Okorocha "is hale and hearty.”

The Punch cited a statement by Nzewuji which the media platform said explained that a viral message circulating since Wednesday evening, November 6, about Okorocha's purported passing is fake.

Individuals spreading rumours had claimed that Okorocha passed away in a London hospital.

Nzewuji clarified that Okorocha was seen at his Unity House office in Garki, Abuja, around the same time the rumour started to spread and that he had recently returned from Owerri, Imo state.

He noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain had attended the funeral ceremony of the late elder statesman, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on Friday, November 1.

Nzewuji said:

"Senator Okorocha has never wished anyone dead and is always cheerful and caring about the well-being of others.

“We, therefore, call on all well-meaning Nigerians and the global community to disregard this fake news and be assured that His Excellency, Senator Rochas Okorocha, is hale and hearty.”

Sultan of Sokoto not dead

In the same vein, Legit.ng reported that the Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) described rumours concerning the supposed death of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar, as "unfounded".

The organisation urged Nigerians to disregard "malicious rumours and to remain vigilant in verifying news sources," adding that such speculations only serve to distract and mislead.

