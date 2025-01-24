Olushola Olatunde, a 32-year-old bricklayer in Akure, was sentenced to 21 years in prison for stealing church property

Prosecutors revealed Olatunde's crimes spanned multiple locations, including stealing from two churches and a market, with stolen goods ranging from audio equipment to cement

Despite pleading for mercy, the court emphasized the seriousness of Olatunde’s repeated offences, citing Ondo State's Criminal Code in sentencing him without a fine option

Akure, Ondo state - A magistrates’ court in Akure, Ondo State, has sentenced Olushola Olatunde, a 32-year-old bricklayer, to 21 years in prison for breaking into a church and stealing the tithe box.

This was as the same man, Olatunde, broke into another church and stole another valuable item totalling over N1.3 million.

The court heard that the offences occurred between December 24, 2024, and on Wednesday, January 8, at various locations in Akure.

During the court proceedings, Prosecutor D. S. Msonter-Shagba detailed Olatunde’s activities, saying:

“On December 24, 2024, the defendant broke into the Revelation of God Miracle Church at No. 17, Plaza Road, Isolo, Akure, stealing a 16-channel audio mixer and a public address system, each valued at N250,000.”

The prosecutor added that on January 8, 2025, at No. 7, Ore-Ofe Street, Oke Ijebu, Akure, Olatunde also broke into the Garden of Faith (CAC) Church and stole an amplifier worth N230,000, a generator valued at N250,000, two lengths of 12mm rods valued at N19,600, and an iron tithe box worth N35,000, totalling N534,600.

Additionally, Olatunde was accused of stealing 33 bags of cement valued at N306,900 from Shasha Market on December 24, 2024.

Plea for leniency rejected

Olatunde admitted to selling some of the stolen items but pleaded for leniency, claiming he had fallen on hard times.

The magistrate, Damilola Sekoni Olatunde, rejected his plea, emphasizing the seriousness of his repeated offences.

“The court cannot ignore the deliberate and persistent nature of your actions. Stealing from places of worship and other locations shows a lack of remorse and respect for the law,” the magistrate stated.

Court rules over criminal activities of suspect

Citing the Criminal Code Laws of Ondo State 2006, particularly sections 383, 390(9), 415, and 413(2), the magistrate sentenced Olatunde to 21 years imprisonment without the option of a fine.

The sentencing has sparked mixed reactions in Akure. A congregant of one of the affected churches, Mrs. Adebimpe Adeyemi, expressed relief:

“Stealing from a church is a betrayal of trust. I’m glad justice has been served.”

Meanwhile, some residents questioned whether harsher penalties would deter similar crimes, especially as economic hardships worsen.

As the case concludes, the court’s decision sends a strong message about the consequences of theft, particularly from sacred and communal spaces.

Driver gets caught after stealing employer's car

In another related development, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady narrated how her newly employed driver made away with her car and other valuables.

According to her, he committed the unexpected theft on the first day of working with her.

Following the timely and professional intervention of the CP tactical team C in Surulere, she was able to get back her stolen properties.

