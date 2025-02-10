A video of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu blasting his lawyer while addressing the media during court appearance has emerged

Justice Binta Nyako on Monday, February 10, indefinitely adjourned Kanu's trial, following his insistence that she could not preside over his case

Kanu had previously filed a petition against Justice Nyako, accusing her of judicial misconduct and requesting the case be transferred to the southeast

Abuja, Nigeria - A video shared on social media has captured a dramatic moment where Nnamdi Kanu lashed out at his lawyer while addressing the media.

The footage showed Kanu passionately patting his counsel on the back in anger, and then saying, "Stop talking when I'm talking."

Nnamdi Kanu hits his lawyer. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The lawyer, fully dressed in his legal attire, appeared taken aback by the sudden outburst.

See the video shared by TheCable below:

Indefinite adjournment of Nnamdi Kanu’s court case

On February 10, 2025, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja indefinitely adjourned Kanu's trial.

This decision followed Kanu's insistence that Justice Nyako could not preside over his case, citing her previous recusal.

According to the PUNCH newspaper, Kanu had earlier filed a petition against Justice Nyako before the National Judicial Council, accusing her of judicial misconduct.

The adjournment marks the second instance in about four and a half months that Kanu has expressed a lack of confidence in the judge.

Kanu has been in detention since his extradition to Nigeria in June 2021 and is standing trial on charges of terrorism and treasonable felony.

Kanu’s petition and call for case transfer

Earlier in January, Kanu filed a petition against Justice Nyako, accusing her of judicial misconduct.

Days later, he called for his case to be transferred to the South-East if no judge at the Federal High Court in Abuja was willing to preside over it apart from Justice Nyako.

The indefinite adjournment leaves Kanu's legal battle in limbo, with his defence team now required to submit a formal application if they still insist on the recusal.

