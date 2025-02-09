President Bola Tinubu praised Dr. Kayode Fayemi’s contributions to Nigeria’s pro-democracy struggles, recalling their shared efforts in resisting military dictatorship under Abacha

Tinubu highlighted Fayemi’s role in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his contributions to President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2015 victory

The President commended Fayemi’s humility for stepping down for him in the 2023 APC presidential primaries

State House, Abuja - As former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, turns 60, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid tribute to him, highlighting his contributions to Nigeria’s pro-democracy struggles, governance, and political evolution.

Tinubu congratulated the Fayemi in a statement personallys signed by him and shared via X (Formerly known as Twitter), on Sunday, February 9.

President Tinubu recalled his long-standing relationship with Fayemi, which dates back to their days in the pro-democracy movement during the 1990s.

"My relationship with Dr. Kayode Fayemi dates back to our time together in the pro-democracy movement in the 90s when we mounted local and international campaigns against military dictatorship," Tinubu said.

He praised Fayemi’s intelligence, commitment, and strategic foresight, which were instrumental in resisting the oppressive regime of General Sani Abacha.

According to Tinubu, Fayemi and other activists played a key role in setting up Radio Kudirat, a pro-democracy station named after Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, who was assassinated by agents of the regime.

Role in APC and national politics

Tinubu also acknowledged Fayemi’s role in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013 and his contribution to President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in 2015.

"Our party's victory in the 2015 Presidential election, defeating an incumbent president and a ruling party that had vowed to rule Nigeria for 60 unbroken years, was a fitting reward for the hard work, teamwork, and capacity demonstrated by Fayemi and others," Tinubu said.

Fayemi later served as Minister of Mines and Steel Development before returning as Ekiti State Governor in 2018, where he governed amid economic challenges.

Fayemi’s sacrifice and leadership

Highlighting Fayemi’s political maturity, Tinubu recalled how the former governor graciously stepped down for him in the APC presidential primaries ahead of the 2023 elections.

"After crisscrossing the country seeking the support of party delegates, Dr. Fayemi, on the party convention night, was gracious when he openly announced that he was stepping down for me. His decision demonstrated remarkable humility and comradeship," Tinubu stated.

Fayemi: A life of service and legacy

Beyond politics, Tinubu described Fayemi as a distinguished academic, author, and administrator, whose contributions to Nigeria’s development remain invaluable.

“As he turns 60, I wish him continued health and fulfilment in the years ahead,” Tinubu concluded.

