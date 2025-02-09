Recently, an online media outlet in Liberia, Today Liberia TV, recently claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu withdrew Nigeria’s embassy from the United States (US)

The blog said Tinubu pulled Nigeria from US stock, blocked the sale of oil to the US, and closed the Abuja State House in Washington DC

Checks by Legit.ng showed that there is no report about the shutdown of the Nigerian embassy in the US

Washington, USA - A blog with over 233,000 Facebook followers, Today Liberia TV, alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has withdrawn Nigeria’s embassy from the United States (US).

The online platform claimed on its Facebook page that Tinubu pulled Nigeria from the American stock exchange, closed 'the Abuja State House in Washington DC', and blocked crude oil sales to the US.

According to the platform, the alleged proposed measure by President Tinubu was in response to US President Donald Trump’s decision to deport some Nigerians and other 'illegal immigrants'.

As of the time of this report, the post has garnered over 620 shares, more than 1,700 comments, and over 2,700 reactions.

The post reads in full:

"Breaking News: President Tinubu pulled Nigeria from U.S. stocks, withdrew Nigeria’s embassy from the U.S., blocked the sale of oil to the United States, and closed the Abuja State House in Washington, D.C., in response to Trump’s travel ban on #Nigerians. #nigeria."

But is this 'news' true? Legit.ng checked.

Ignore false story about Trump, US

Findings by Legit.ng showed that there is no media report about Tinubu withdrawing Nigeria’s embassy from the US. Also, there is no credible report of Nigeria blocking the sale of oil to the US.

Therefore, Today Liberia TV’s claim is false.

