A U.S. judge has blocked Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing Americans' financial records, citing privacy and security concerns

Musk criticized the ruling as “absolutely insane,” arguing that financial access is essential for stopping government waste, while state attorneys general praised the decision

The injunction remains in place until the February 14 hearing, where the court will decide whether DOGE can regain access to U.S. Treasury records

Washington DC, United States - A U.S. federal judge has issued an injunction blocking Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing the personal financial records of millions of Americans held by the U.S. Treasury Department.

The decision, delivered by U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, immediately restrains DOGE and Musk from reviewing or retaining any copies of the records.

US judge has stopped Elon Musk from accessing the country's treasury records. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/@lawboi

Source: UGC

The ruling comes after 19 state attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration.

They argued that that allowing Musk and DOGE—an initiative not officially recognized as a government agency—to access sensitive data was unlawful.

Musk condemns ruling

Reacting to the decision, Musk expressed his frustration in a post on X (formerly Twitter), calling the ruling “absolutely insane.”

“How on Earth are we supposed to stop fraud and waste of taxpayer money without looking at how money is spent?” Musk wrote.

Musk’s supporters argue that his involvement in cost-cutting measures has been instrumental in reducing government inefficiencies, but critics maintain that granting him access to personal financial records is a breach of privacy laws.

US judge cites privacy and security risks

In his ruling, Judge Engelmayer emphasized the risks posed by allowing Musk and DOGE access to sensitive data, warning of potential breaches and misuse of personal financial details, BBC News reported.

“That is both because of the risk that the new policy presents of the disclosure of sensitive and confidential information and the heightened risk that the systems in question will be more vulnerable than before to hacking,” the judge stated.

The injunction prevents access by special government employees, political appointees, or external figures, restricting financial records to only vetted civil servants at the Bureau of Fiscal Services.

Additionally, the judge ordered all previously accessed records to be destroyed immediately. The restrictions will remain in place until the next court hearing on February 14.

State attorneys general applaud decision

New York Attorney General Letitia James, one of the key figures behind the lawsuit, praised the ruling, accusing the Trump administration of giving Musk and DOGE “unprecedented access” to private financial data.

“Over the past week, my office has heard from more than a thousand New Yorkers who feared they would lose their privacy and the critical funding their communities depend on due to Musk and DOGE’s interference,” James said.

The lawsuit against Trump, the Treasury Department, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent argues that Musk’s involvement in financial oversight exceeds legal boundaries.

This ruling marks a significant pushback against Musk’s growing influence in government cost-cutting measures, which has already led to drastic cuts at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

As the case progresses, the February 14 hearing is expected to determine whether the injunction will be extended or if DOGE will regain access to Treasury records.

President Trump Reportedly Blocks Elon Musk

Legit.ng earlier reported that Elon Musk's alleged attempt to hire a non-US citizen to work at his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was blocked by President Donald Trump's advisers, according to a report by The Atlantic.

Musk, as the head of the non-governmental agency, has actively disrupted the government by proposing to close the US Agency for International Development and accessing the Treasury Department's payment systems.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng