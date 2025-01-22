Nigeria congratulates Donald Trump on his successful inauguration as the 47th President of the United States and reaffirms its commitment to a strong U.S.-Nigeria partnership

The Nigerian government highlights the ongoing collaboration between the two nations in areas such as good governance, sustainable development, and the fight against terrorism

Nigeria looks forward to strengthening diplomatic and economic ties with the U.S. under President Trump’s leadership, emphasizing the mutual benefits of expanding their partnership

FCT, Abuja – The Federal Republic of Nigeria has extended heartfelt congratulations to Donald Trump following his successful inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America.

Legit.ng reported that on Monday, January 20, Trump was officially declared the 47th President of the United States (POTUS).

The 78-year-old politician made a major comeback in the November presidential election, four years after Joe Biden defeated him.

Legit.ng also recalls that that Trump was a political outsider at his first-term inauguration in 2017. However, taking the oath of office on Monday, January 20, the 7th US president said wealthy and powerful Americans surrounded him.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via X, Nigeria expressed its eagerness to continue its fruitful relationship with the U.S., highlighting mutual interests that have driven cooperation between the two nations.

In light of this historic event, in a statement shared via X and signed by the Acting Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, coveyed words to Trump.

“Nigeria and the United States of America have enjoyed cooperation in diverse areas of mutual interest, including promoting good governance, fostering sustainable development, and combating terrorism and violent extremism,” the statement read.

The Federal Government emphasized its commitment to further strengthening the historic, strong, and vibrant strategic partnership with the U.S., particularly as both nations aim to tackle global challenges together.

FG seeks continued collaboration

The federal government underscored that Nigeria looks forward to continued collaboration under President Trump’s leadership.

“Nigeria remains steadfast in its pursuit of lasting global peace and stability, and we are confident that our relationship with the United States will continue to thrive under President Trump’s administration,” Ebienfa said in the statement.

FG on strengthening ties with US for the future

As the new U.S. administration begins, Nigeria is optimistic about the future of the diplomatic and economic ties between both nations, which have been pivotal in addressing regional and global security challenges, as well as promoting shared values of democracy and freedom, The Guardina reported.

The Nigerian government reiterated its hope that the partnership between both countries will not only continue but expand in scope to benefit the peoples of both nations.

Internal expert cautions Tinubu against crossing Trump

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a prominent political scientist, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, has advised Nigerian President Bola Tinubu to avoid confrontation with the newly inaugurated 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Akinyemi urged Tinubu to address potential disagreements diplomatically rather than resorting to confrontation.

