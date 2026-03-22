A viral Facebook video claimed that 70 members of Israel’s parliament backed Biafra and called for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

The post quickly gained traction online, drawing thousands of views and supportive comments from Biafra sympathisers

However, closer investigation shows no evidence that the Israeli parliament has ever discussed or endorsed Biafra

A Facebook user alleged that 70 members of Israel’s 120-member parliament (the Knesset) have shown support for Biafra and the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

In a 30-second video, the claimant said:

Israeli parliament claim circulates on Facebook as Biafra supporters push for Nnamdi Kanu’s release. Photo credit: Ronen Zvulun / POOL / AFP via Getty Images/AugustusFaustinus/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

“Hello, my people, earlier last week, I told you that the Israeli parliament is going to hold a Biafran session. It has been reported that over 70 members of parliament, out of 120, have supported Biafran freedom. In no time, they will be coming out with better news for the possibility of Biafran freedom.”

As of March 12, 2026, the post had gained 507 likes, 36 comments, 91 shares, and over 2,000 views. Most comments expressed support, except one user who dismissed the claim as “Lies, lies, lies.”

Why the claim spread

Social media platforms often amplify political narratives, especially those linked to independence movements. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) remain active online, sharing messages that promote their cause. This environment makes it easier for unverified claims to gain traction.

Fact check confirms Israeli lawmakers show no support for Biafra or Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom. Photo credit: ElochukwuOhagi/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

Verification process

According to Dubawa, searches on reputable outlets such as The Times of Israel and The Jerusalem Post revealed no reports of Israeli lawmakers supporting Biafra or Nnamdi Kanu.

The Knesset indeed has 120 members, but there is no evidence of any session or resolution on Biafra. Attempts to review the Knesset’s calendar showed no agenda items mentioning Biafra.

The official Knesset YouTube page contained no videos related to Biafra. Content focused only on Israel’s domestic politics, economy, and security. No Nigerian news platforms reported Israeli involvement in Biafra-related discussions.

Conclusion: Claim is false

There is no evidence that Israel’s parliament has discussed Biafra or supported Nnamdi Kanu’s release. While the Knesset does have 120 members, there is no record of 70 lawmakers backing Biafra. The claim circulating on Facebook is false and should be regarded as misinformation.

Who is Nnamdi Kanu?

Nnamdi Kanu is a leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a movement advocating for the independence of Biafra from Nigeria. Born in 1967, he became widely known through Radio Biafra, where he broadcasted messages supporting self-determination.

Kanu has faced multiple arrests and legal battles in Nigeria, with his detention sparking protests and international attention. Supporters view him as a freedom fighter, while critics accuse him of inciting unrest.

Nnamdi Kanu appears in Abuja court for terrorism case

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), arrived at the federal high court in Abuja for the judgment in his alleged terrorism case. The court session drew significant attention as the matter had been closely followed across the country.

Presiding judge James Omotosho had earlier fixed November 20, 2025, as the judgment day after Kanu refused to open his defence. Reports stated that the defendant had already exhausted all legal options afforded to him before the court.

Source: Legit.ng