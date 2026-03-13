Nigerian Army authorities released the list of successful candidates for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 29/2026 Selection Board and directed them to report for training at NASI Jaji on 27 March 2026

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has released the list of candidates who were successful in the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 29/2026 Selection Board, directing them to report for officer cadet training later this month.

In a public notice, the Army said the selected applicants are expected to arrive at the Officer Cadet Training Wing of the Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI) in Jaji, Kaduna state, on Friday, 27 March 2026.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public that the successful candidates for Direct Short Service Commission 29/2026 Selection Board are to report for officer cadet training at the Officer Cadet Training Wing in Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI) Jaji, Kaduna State on Friday, 27 March 2026,” the statement said.

The Army added that the full list of successful candidates has been published online for public access.

“The list of successful candidates is available online at https://recruitment.army.mil.ng,” it added.

Candidates instructed on items to bring

According to the notice, candidates are required to arrive with several essential items, including writing materials and original credentials with printed copies of their application documents showing passport photographs.

They are also expected to come with specific clothing items such as plain white vests, royal-blue shorts, white trainers, navy-blue tracksuits, shirts, trousers and other personal essentials required for training.

Other items listed include bed sheets, pillowcases, a blanket, football boots, a pressing iron, a swimming trunk and a rubber-strapped wristwatch.

Additional requirements for female candidates

The Army stated that female candidates are expected to bring additional items for the training programme.

These include a pair of black low-heel cover shoes, several lounge skirts, tight shorts and trouser suits.

Serving personnel must present release letters

The notice also addressed candidates who are currently serving in the armed forces, instructing them to arrive with official authorisation from their units.

“Serving military personnel are to come along with release letters and passes from their commanders/commanding officers,” the Army stated.

Warning issued to successful and reserve candidates

The Army cautioned that any successful candidate who fails to report on the scheduled date risks losing the opportunity.

“Successful candidates who fail to report on the aforementioned date will forfeit their vacancies to candidates on reserve,” the notice said.

It also clarified that candidates placed on the reserve list should not report to the training location unless contacted.

“Reserve candidates are not to report to NASI. However, they will be contacted in the event vacancies arise,” the statement added.

The Army further noted that any vacancy available to reserve candidates will only be valid until 20 April 2026.

