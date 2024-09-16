Zamfara State Government has confirmed the death of 40 people following a boat accident in the Bakin Kasuwa River, Gummi Local Government Area

Governor Dauda Lawal has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to launch immediate rescue and recovery efforts

Governor Lawal expressed his condolences to the victims' families, pledging that the state government will take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future

The Zamfara State Government has confirmed the tragic death of 40 people following a devastating boat accident in Gummi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The accident occurred on Sunday, September 15, in the Bakin Kasuwa River, located in the Uban Dawaki community.

The boat, which was carrying over 40 passengers, capsized in the river, leading to a tragic loss of lives.

Sulaiman Idris, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Governor, confirmed the incident, calling it a monumental disaster, The Punch reported.

Idris said:

“We received the tragic report of a boat accident in Bakin Kasuwa River in Uban Dawaki ward, Gummi Local Government Area, resulting in the loss of over 40 lives."

Governor orders rescue, recovery efforts

In the wake of the accident, Governor Dauda Lawal directed immediate rescue operations to recover the bodies of the victims and to assess the full impact of the tragedy.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) was tasked with spearheading these efforts.

Idris added:

“The governor has directed SEMA to embark on immediate rescue and recovery of the dead bodies, as well as provide urgent assistance to those affected."

The Commissioner for Humanitarian and Relief Matters has also been instructed to deliver relief materials to the families of the victims, Vanguard reported.

Governor Lawal expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended his condolences to the affected families.

He also vowed that the state government would work to prevent such tragedies in the future.

