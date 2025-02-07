A small plane crashed into a road in São Paulo, Brazil, around 7:20 a.m. local time Friday, February 7

According to the city’s fire department, the crash killed both people on board and injured several people on the ground

Plane crashes appear to have increased lately, with some travellers now feeling apprehensive about airline travel

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global issues.

Sao Paulo, Brazil - Two people were killed after a small plane went down while flying over the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo on Friday, February 7.

As reported by DW News, the Beech F90 King Air crashed on Marques de Sao Vicente Avenue in Barra Funda and then hit a bus.

Two people have been confirmed dead after a small plane crashed into a bus on a busy road in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo. Photo credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The small twin-engine King Air plane – which was en route to Porto Alegre in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul – took off from Campo de Marte Airport on Friday morning, February7, but the control tower lost contact with the aircraft minutes before the crash.

Authorities recovered the bodies of the pilot and copilot from the plane.

Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas wrote on social media:

"Unfortunately we started the day with this tragic plane crash.

"It is worth highlighting the quick action of the fire department, which extinguished the flames in just a few minutes and prevented this tragedy from being even greater."

According to the fire department, a woman who was travelling on the bus and a biker struck by a piece of equipment were taken to hospital. Four others sustained minor injuries, USA Today noted.

One emergency crew official recalled “desperate people” scrambling to leave the bus on Avenida Marquês after it was hit by the plane.

Alexandre Lima Marques, a member of the Civil Guard, told CNN Brasil:

“As we approached, we saw a lot of smoke. We could see the plane on fire, desperate people getting off the bus. They were very scared and in shock.”

,

Emergency crews, including firefighters and traffic employees, were deployed to help rescue victims, according to Sao Paulo mayor, Ricardo Nunes.Emergency crews, including firefighters and traffic employees, were deployed to help rescue victims, according to Sao Paulo mayor, Ricardo Nunes.

Nunes expressed his “regret” over the fatal crash, in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He said:

“We are providing all the support structures to help the victims."

Read more aviation news:

Plane crashes in southern Philippines

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that four people lost their lives when a plane crashed into a rice field in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, in the Philippines on Thursday afternoon, February 6.

Preliminary information from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) showed that all four passengers may have been foreign nationals. Verification is, however, still ongoing.

The aircraft went down in Barangay Malatimon, damaging nearby property. A buffalo sustained injuries in the crash, but no other civilians were harmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng