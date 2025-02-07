Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has called for firm action against oil companies responsible for environmental damage following a major oil spill in Rivers state

The Senate urged NOSDRA to investigate the OML 8 oil spill, which overwhelmed Bukuma Island and was traced back to NNPCL-operated facilities

Lawmakers are pushing for stricter regulations, penalties, and cleanup accountability to prevent recurring oil spills and safeguard the environment

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, has urged the Ecological Project Management Committee (EPMC) and other relevant agencies to take firm action against oil operators responsible for environmental damage.

Her call came in response to a motion sponsored by Senator Banigo Ipalibo Harry (Rivers West) regarding the recent fire outbreak and oil spill at Manifold Well 8/BUG 008 in OML 18, Bukuma, Rivers West Senatorial District.

Natasha stresses need for urgent investigation

During her address, Akpoti-Uduaghan stressed the need for a comprehensive assessment of cleanup costs, penalties, and charges for oil spills and fire incidents.

She called on regulatory bodies to ensure that oil companies bear full responsibility for environmental hazards caused by their operations.

According to her, enforcing accountability in the oil industry is crucial to safeguarding the environment and mitigating the impact of recurrent spills and fires.

Oil spills and fire outbreaks remain a persistent issue in the Niger Delta region, often attributed to lapses in safety protocols, sabotage, or ineffective enforcement of environmental laws.

The latest incident, which overwhelmed Bukuma Island in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, originated from NNPC OML Well 8, operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

Senate launches probe into disastrous outbreak

The Senate has expressed concerns over the delayed response from the responsible oil companies and regulatory agencies.

As a result, it has urged the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) to conduct an immediate investigation into the cause of the fire and oil spill.

The leak, which was initially met with uncertainty over its origin, was later confirmed by NOSDRA to have come from OML 8. The spill was officially reported on January 1, 2025.

