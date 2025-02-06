There was panic in Lagos state on Thursday as a man in police uniform reportedly shot at an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps

Although, it is unclear if the shooter is an official of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) but the Force Lagos command is yet to speak about the incident

However, the Lagos Sector Commander, Corps Commander Kehinde Hamzat, has reacted to the unfortunate development

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Lagos state - A man in a police uniform has reportedly shot and wounded a yet-to-identified official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos state.

‘Policeman’ allegedly shoots FRSC personnel in Lagos on Thursday. Images for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Federal Road Safety Corps Nigeria, Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

How the 'officer' allegedly shot the FRSC personnel

The incident happened on Thursday, February 6, while officials of the Lagos Sector Command of the FRSC, were on an enforcement drive to implement the nationwide launch of the agency’s operation to combat the menace of fake number plates.

As reported by PM News, the Lagos state Sector Commander, Corps Commander Kehinde Hamzat, who was supervising the official launch, declined to speak about the incident.

Hamzat, however, pleaded with the press to be patient to enable him to get to the root cause of the unfortunate incident.

As of the time of filing this report, it is unclear if the shooter is an official of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Interestingly, the Lagos state police command has not also commented on the matter or issued an official statement.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Sector Command of the FRSC, has suspended the launch of its operation to combat the menace of fake number plates, following the occurrence.

Hamzat said this revealed this during a press briefing in Lagos on the outcome of day one of the enforcement.

Legit.ng recalled that three officers of the police command in Lagos were said to be in custody for alleged indiscriminate shooting.

It was gathered that the fatal shooting of the officers who went on a raid in the Mangoro area of the state led to the death of one Kolade Johnson.

According to a police chief, the officers, if found guilty, will be discharged from the force as part of their punishment.

Read more about the FRSC, police here:

13-yr-old pupil threatens schoolmates with father’s gun

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young pupil in Akwa Ibom state landed in police custody for reportedly threatening fellow students in his school.

According to the Akwa Ibom state police command, Samuel Sunday, a 13-year-old pupil, was arrested for threatening schoolmates with his father's gun.

The commissioner of police (CP), Akwa Ibom state, Baba Mohammed Azare, confirmed this development to the press on Wednesday and shared the Force's next action.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng