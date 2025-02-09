The House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has received proposals for the creation of 31 new states across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones

Development analyst Hamma Hayatu raised concerns about governance gaps, questioning who would manage the new states before elections and highlighting potential constitutional issues

Hayatu warned that state creation could become impractical, increasing financial strain and setting a precedent where local governments might also seek statehood

FCT, Abuja—Development analyst Hamma Hayatu has reacted to a proposal received by the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution to create an additional 31 states across all six geopolitical zones.

Legit.ng reported that Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu read a letter from the committee outlining the proposed states during plenary on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

Development analyst Hamma Hayatu has raised a series of concerns over proposals received by reps on the creation of 31 new states. Photo credit: @OrderPaper

Source: Twitter

The North Central zone has five proposals, the North East four, the North West five, the South East five, the South South four, and the South West seven.

Details of proposed states

The proposed states include: Okun, Okura, and Confluence (Kogi); Benue Ala and Apa (Benue); FCT State; Amana (Adamawa); Katagum (Bauchi); Savannah (Borno); and Muri (Taraba); New Kaduna state and Gujarat states (Kaduna); another others.

Others are: Tiga and Ari (Kano); Kainji (Kebbi); Etiti and Orashi (South East); Adada (Enugu); Orlu and Aba (South East); Ogoja (Cross River); Warri (Delta); Ori and Obolo (Rivers); Torumbe (Ondo); Ibadan (Oyo); Lagoon (Lagos); Ogun and Ijebu (Ogun); and Oke Ogun/Ijesha (Oyo/Ogun/Osun).

However, this proposal has ignited a firestorm of debate, with politicians, experts, and citizens alike raising a multitude of concerns.

From worries about the already strained national budget and the financial burden of supporting 31 additional state governments to questions about the practicality of implementation and the potential for increased ethnic tensions and political fragmentation, the proposed state creation process has been met with scepticism and outright opposition.

Concerns over economic impact and governance

Reacting to the aforementioned Hayatu expressed concerns about the proposals, particularly in light of Nigeria's current economic challenges.

"For those talking about state creation, when states are created who will be in charge before elections, is there any constitutional provision for such vacuums?" Hayatu questioned.

"I think state creation under democracy is difficult and may end up bastardised, every LG may aspire to be a state," he added.

Hayatu's comments raise concerns about the practicalities of governance and the potential for increased financial burden associated with creating 31 new states.

Stakeholder reacts to state creation in southwest

Legit.ng earlier reported that the House of Representatives has moved to divide Oyo state into Ibadan and Oyo, respectively, and both towns would also remain the capitals of the new state.

However, a concerned stakeholder and legal practitioner, Wale Adeagbo, said the proposal for the Oyo state would not bring the desired oneness.

The Ibadan-born lawyer, while speaking with Legit.ng, questioned why the Oyo would retain the state and the capital and foresaw another quest for Oke-Ogun state in the future of Oyo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng