The House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has received a proposal to create 31 new states across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, sparking widespread reactions

Experts and citizens have raised concerns about the financial burden of funding additional state governments and the potential for increased ethnic tensions and political fragmentation

Development expert Sadeeq Shehu questioned the proposal’s feasibility, sarcastically suggesting Nigeria should create 774 states, among others

FCT, Abuja - A proposal to create an additional 31 states across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones has sparked widespread reactions, with experts raising concer?ns over the financial and political implications of such a move.

The House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution received the proposals, which were read by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu during a plenary session on Thursday, February 6.

Details of the state creation proposals

According to the proposal, the North Central zone has five suggested states, the North East four, the North West five, the South East five, the South South four, and the South West seven. The list includes new states such as Okun, Okura, and Confluence (Kogi); Benue Ala and Apa (Benue);

FCT State; Amana (Adamawa); Katagum (Bauchi); Savannah (Borno); and Muri (Taraba). Others are New Kaduna and Gurara (Kaduna); Tiga and Ari (Kano); Kainji (Kebbi); Etiti and Orashi (South East); Adada (Enugu); Orlu and Aba (South East); Ogoja (Cross River); Warri (Delta); Ori and Obolo (Rivers); Torumbe (Ondo); Ibadan (Oyo); Lagoon (Lagos); Ogun and Ijebu (Ogun); and Oke Ogun/Ijesha (Oyo/Ogun/Osun).

The proposal has ignited a national debate, with experts and citizens questioning the feasibility of adding 31 new states.

Concerns range from the financial burden of funding additional state governments to the risk of increased ethnic tensions and political fragmentation.

Development Expert: Why not 774 states?

Reacting to the development, development expert Sadeeq Shehu, while speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Saturday, February 8, took a sarcastic approach, questioning the rationale behind the proposal.

“Why not 774 states? And of course, after that, 774 federal secretariats, 774 federal universities, 774 state universities, 774 ‘international’ airports, 774 flyovers (some leading to nowhere).

“Then, of course, you'd need a new conference hall in the Villa big enough to accommodate all the governors during the Council of States meetings. As to the number of siren-blaring governors’ convoys streaming into Abuja, you'd better not come out or buy earmuffs," he said.

While some proponents argue that creating more states would bring the government closer to the people and address issues of marginalization, critics warn that the economic impact could outweigh the benefits.

State creation: Lawyer explains what should be done

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Assembly's recent moves to create new states in the country may be the wrong step for Nigeria in the face of economic challenges.

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, in an interview with Legit.ng, posited that some states in Nigeria could not generate internal revenue and creating other states could mount more pressure on the federal government.

Anifowoshe then suggested that a new and working local government would bring government nearer to the people than creating new states.

