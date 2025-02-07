Peter Obi of the Labour Party has called for transparency and accountability as President Bola Tinubu wrote to the National Assembly to increase the 2025 budget from N49.7 trillion to N54.2 trillion

Obi maintained that though the presidency mentioned the source of the increment, he noted that no breakdown justified the increment

The Labour Party flagbearer demanded the expenditure breakdown of the 2024 budget, adding that Nigerians needed to know how their money is being spent

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has reacted to the 2025 budget that was increased from N49.7 trillion to N54.2 trillion by President Bola Tinubu.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, noted that the sources of the revenue are detailed but pointed out that there is "no corresponding breakdown of expenditures" as the reason for the increment.

Peter Obi has commented on the 2025 budget increment by President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

2025 budget: Obi called for accountability

The Labour Party chieftain then called for accountability and transparency in the budget increment, adding that Nigerians are willing to know how the taxpayer's money generated from them is being allocated. He stressed that the money must be spent on the development of the country and its people.

According to Peter Obi, such expenditure should have been channelled to critical areas of development in education, healthcare, security, and poverty alleviation.

The former presidential candidate added that Nigerians are waiting for the details of the execution and expenditure of the 2024 budget, which was passed in December 2023. He emphasized that this is to ensure that the budget has been properly utilised for the future development and well-being of Nigerians.

Obi demanded National Assembly's action

He then urged the national assembly to release the full details of the execution and expenditure of the 2024 budget which was tagged "the Renewed Hope budget". Obi hammered on the importance of transparency to ensure accountability. He said learning from the past budget would help in making an informed decision about the country's progress.

The former presidential candidate concluded:

"As we work towards passing the Budget of Restoration for 2025, let us uphold openness, accountability, and the welfare of the Nigerian people. We owe it to ourselves, our children, and the future of our great nation."

See the tweet here:

Tinubu writes Senate to increase 2025 budget

Recall that President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, February 5, wrote to the National Assembly to allow the increment of the 2025 budget from N49.7 trillion to N54.2 trillion.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the president's letter during a plenary session at the National Assembly.

Knocks as lawmakers sing Tinubu's mandate songs

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu was assured of the National Assembly's support for his administration on Wednesday, December 13, 2024.

This came as senators and House of Representatives members sang the Nigerian leader's mandate song during his 2025 budget presentation to the legislature.

Some Nigerians have condemned the national assembly members' singing of Tinubu's mandate songs, and some have also criticised the budget's content.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng