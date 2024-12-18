President Bola Tinubu was highly praised and assured of the National Assembly's support for his administration on Wednesday, December 13

This is as the senators and House of Representatives members sang the mandate song of the president during the 2025 budget presentation to the legislature

Some Nigerians have condemned the singing of Tinubu's mandate songs by the national assembly members

The president had visited the legislative chamber on Wednesday, December 18, to present a road map for next year when the incident happened.

Akpabio leads Tinubu's mandate song

Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, first led the songs after his speech, where he praised the president's transformative agenda, but the development did not sit well with some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Megamixer commented:

"In exchange and appreciation for singing his mandate song, President Bola Tinubu has conferred on the members of the 10th Nigeria National Assembly an automatic re-election for another term.

"Joke or not, that is in bad taste. We know votes don't count in Nigeria, but such brazen impunity should not be publicly celebrated, even at the presentation of the country's national budget.

"Where lies the supposed power of the people to elect their leaders?"

Olufunso Aluko tweeted:

"No smart politician would waste his resources in 2027 presidential elections. Only a big Clown.

"No sensible sponsor likewise would sponsor any other politician’s presidential aspirations. Only a bigger clown."

Etini Genesis wrote:

"This is a No for me. That should be done at the @OfficialAPCNg Headquarters not at the National Assembly. We are not a one party country or have a one party National Assembly. Someone should please have sense and don't do it again."

Adewale reacted:

"No sing on your mandate forget coming back to the Senate. Our politics is about individual survival just the rest of our lives as Nigerians."

Veektur said:

"And we expect a functional Legislature with a robust appetite for "checks and balance". We dey play sha"

See the video of the moment here:

