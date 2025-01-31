Bauchi State Police Command arrested members of a syndicate that targets bank customers using locally fabricated master keys

The suspects, who monitor bank customers withdrawing large sums of money, were apprehended after following a businessman from a bank to his residence

Items recovered from the suspects included three master keys and two Toyota Honda saloon vehicles

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested several members of a four-man syndicate that specialises in robbing bank customers.

The syndicate uses locally fabricated master keys to gain unauthorised access to their victims’ vehicles.

How Syndicate Members Use Master Keys to Target Bank Customers in Nigeria, States Mentioned

Source: UGC

Syndicate's modus operandi

According to a statement issued on Friday by the command’s spokesperson, Ahmed Wakil, the gang targets bank customers across Bauchi, Borno, and Kano states.

The arrested members include Mustapha Bukar, 42; Mustapha Abubakar, 47; and Habibu Tijjani, 30. The fourth member, who is the gang leader, is currently at large.

The modus operandi of the suspects involves monitoring bank customers who withdraw substantial amounts of money with the intention of robbing them.

They utilise locally fabricated master keys, known as ‘Chori,’ to gain unauthorised access to their victims’ vehicles and properties.

Arrest and investigation

On January 28, 2025, operatives from the State Intelligence Department (SID), acting on credible intelligence, apprehended the syndicate.

A thorough investigation revealed that on January 27, 2025, at around 5 pm, the suspects observed a 43-year-old businessman leaving FCMB Bank in Bauchi after withdrawing a substantial sum for his business operations.

The suspects followed him to his residence, intending to rob him of his funds. Upon realising he was being followed, the victim contacted his family to open the gate and secure his vehicle.

He then informed the police about the suspicious activities, which led to the apprehension of three suspects.

Confession and recovery of items

During the investigation, all apprehended suspects confessed to their involvement and provided crucial information that will aid in capturing the ringleader, who is still at large.

Items recovered from the suspects included three locally fabricated master keys and two Toyota Honda saloon vehicles.

The suspects specifically targeted individuals who had withdrawn money from banks, trailing them to their destinations and using the fabricated keys to unlawfully access the cars.

Police advisory

The State Commissioner of Police, Auwal Muhammad, urged residents to exercise vigilance when leaving banks, avoid parking in isolated areas, refrain from carrying large sums of money in public, and report any suspicious activities near banks, financial institutions, or residential areas to the police.

Police arrest 23 suspects in anti-crime operation

Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has recorded a huge success in its fight against violence and unrest in society as it arrested 23 dangerous suspects wanted for various serious crimes.

The arrests were made on Christmas day, December 25, when vigilant, security-minded residents of the Safejo area of Amukoko in Lagos state put a call through to the Police, reporting that hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons were causing unrest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng