Ivory Coast icon, Didier Drogba, recently paid a courtesy visit to the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Chelsea legend has his team participating in the 2025 all-electric international offshore powerboat racing series

The former Ivory Coast captain was teased by the Lagos State governor about Arsenal’s recent victory against Manchester City

Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba recently paid a visit to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Marina, on Monday, February 3, ahead of the 2025 edition of the all-electric international offshore powerboat racing series.

The courtesy visit, part of an engagement between Team Drogba and representatives of the E1 Racing Team, saw the former Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Player of the Year exchange warm pleasantries with the governor.

Chelsea icon, Didier Drogba, poses alongside Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during a courtesy visit to the Lagos House, Marina. Image: @jidesanwoolu.

In a video shared on social media by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, the pair were seen exchanging friendly greetings.

The Lagos State Governor even took the moment a step further, playfully reminding Drogba of the brilliant performance of his beloved Arsenal team in their recent victory over Manchester City.

Drogba, who has a remarkable goal-scoring record against Arsenal according to data courtesy of Transfermarkt, responded to the governor’s light-hearted jest with a beaming smile, shaking his hand in good-natured camaraderie.

The heartwarming and playful exchange has since sparked reactions among fans, many of whom have eagerly shared their thoughts on the Chelsea icon’s meeting with the Lagos State Governor.

@Ayowunmi Nugboyon, saluting the Chelsea icon, commented:

“Baba oooooooo, our Africa’s best striker! Appreciate you for coming to greet our governor. Kudos, brother.”

@Abiodun Tunde, speaking on Drogba’s decision to visit Lagos, commented:

“No place like Lagos State, Nigeria! The eyes of Africa are on us 🌍. Lagos leads, others follow. God continue to bless Lagos State Government.”

@Olasunkanmi Afiwajoye, who seemed to enjoy the joke shared by the governor, commented:

“Please, keep King Didier Drogba away from Arsenal fans in Lagos 😁.”

@Abodunrin Roberts, commenting on the water racing sports, said:

“Powerboat racing is coming to Lagos! 🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿.”

@Kenneth Okocha simply expressed his excitement to see the former Chelsea star in Nigeria:

“Good to see Didier Drogba in Lagos 👍😄.”

@IUmoren Williams also shared:

“Wow, beautiful.”

Drogba speaks on Ballon d’Or

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Drogba named Thierry Henry as the player who deserved to win the Ballon d’Or but never did.

The 46-year-old, who recently anchored the 2024 edition of the prestigious award show, stressed in an interview that the Arsenal icon was the player he deemed unlucky not to win the Ballon d’Or.

