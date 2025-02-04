The Ogun state police command has waded into the alleged molestation and assault against a chief in Ogun state

The Force PPRO Muyiwa Adejobi revealed this in a statement and disclosed that the Ogun state monarch who was seen in a viral video assaulting an elderly chief, was invited for questioning

This happened a few hours after the Ogun state government suspended the traditional ruler for six months following outrage over the viral video

The Nigerian Police Force has invited and interrogated the Olorile of Orile-Ifo, Oba Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi, for assaulting a 73-year-old chief identified as Areola Abraham.

The Force PPRO Adejobi said Ogun monarch has been invited for questioning for assaulting 73-year-old chief. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Ogun monarch assaulting man in viral video invited by police

This was after the state government led by Dapo Abiodun slammed a six-month suspension on the monarch.

Ogunjobi had sparked outrage after a viral video surfaced showing him allegedly assaulting Chief Arinola.

In the two-minute clip, Arinola was seen kneeling on the road while a man, said to be Ogunjobi, cursed him and his family while accusing him of conspiracy.

The monarch was suspended for allegedly subjecting Chief Arinola Abraham to dehumanising treatment.

Giving an update on the incident via a post on his X handle on Monday, February 3, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuiywa Adejobi, disclosed that the monarch had been invited and interrogated by the Ogun state police command, over the matter.

Adejobi noted that the Force had commended an investigation into the matter and assured Nigerians that justice ill be served.

The Force PPRO tweeted:

"OGUN STATE PUBLIC ASSAULT: The Monarch has been invited to the State Police Command today for interrogation. It is important to note that no individual holds authority over the Nigeria Police Force. An investigation is currently underway, and justice will be served."

Nigerians react as police grill Ogun monarch

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on Adejobi's page on X below:

@CroBender tweeted:

"Police finally stating that the so called monarch does not own them.

"We know the outcome already, the victim will not press charges so nothing will come out of the eye service. And the monarch reverts to status quo."

@Palermo_seun tweeted:

"If they are going to settle this out of court, the Monarch will have to reverse the curse, compensate the chief with a substantial amount of money, and sign an undertaking ensuring that no harm will come to the man."

@Updateboyx tweeted:

"Charge him to court. There's a video evidence already. He should explain himself in court."

@iam_arinzona tweeted:

"I hope the matter will not die natural death or option for out of court settlement. Offence committed public needs justice."

@focusbryan7 tweeted:

"Good job. You did well on this."

@f27de506dad441b tweeted:

"Nothing will happen."

@johnboskylee tweeted:

"Super story."

See the video of the chief being allegedly assaulted by the monarch below:

73-year-old chief shares how Ogun monarch assaulted him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chief Abraham Areola who was seen in a viral video kneeling before an Ogun monarch revealed shocking details about the attack.

In an interview, the 73-year-old local chief begged Nigerians for protection as he narrated how he was allegedly beaten and assaulted by the Olorile of Orile Ifo in Ogun state, Oba Semiu Ogunjobi, and his "boys," despite his plea.

Emmanuel Ojo, the senior special assistant on new media to the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, explained why the monarch allegedly attacked and humiliated the elderly chief.

