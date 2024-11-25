An American woman has recounted how two Nigerian internet fraudsters, known as "Yahoo boys," duped her of significant sums in romance scams, despite her ongoing admiration for Nigerian men

In a viral video, she detailed her encounters, revealing how the scammers manipulated her emotions and finances

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) continues its efforts to combat such fraud, securing numerous convictions and recovering significant funds

An unidentified American woman has shared her harrowing experience of being duped by two Nigerian internet fraudsters, commonly known as "Yahoo boys," in romance scams.

Despite her heartbreaking encounters, the over 50-year-old woman expressed her admiration for Nigerian men, describing them as the "most handsome men on this planet."

An American woman shares her experience of being duped. Photo credit: Veira via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

First Encounter with a Scammer

In a viral video on Sunday, the woman recounted how she met one of the scammers in 2020 on TikTok.

She displayed the young Nigerian's picture and the one he used for his unsuspecting victims. She discovered his real identity and his girlfriend, whom he plans to marry, after he mistakenly called her with his Nigerian phone number.

"Back in 2020, I met this man, I was with him for ten months, and I got sick of him because he was always demanding money," she said.

Eventually, he confessed his true identity and intentions.

Second Experience with a Scammer

The woman narrated her second experience with another young Nigerian who initially deceived her with a false identity.

However, he later revealed that he used the money to help his sick mother, who survived because he could pay for her hospital bills.

"This second was a little different. He was more polite and considered my feelings," she said, adding that she felt less hurt knowing the money went to a good cause.

Ongoing Efforts Against Internet Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been actively cracking down on internet fraudsters across Nigeria.

In May 2023, EFCC Chairman Mr. Ola Olukoyede disclosed that the Commission secured 3,175 convictions and recovered over N156 billion between May 29, 2023, and May 29, 2024, under President Bola Tinubu's administration.

EFCC Arrests 33 Suspected Fraudsters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Port Harcourt Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) apprehended 33 suspected internet fraudsters in Rivers State.

Acting on credible intelligence, EFCC operatives targeted hideouts in the Iwofe and Ogboro areas of the city, bringing the suspects into custody.

Source: Legit.ng