A Nigerian man, Olaniyi Ojikutu has been sentenced to almost seven years in prison for fraud

Ojikutu was indicted for his part in a $3.4 million fraud spanning several years

He was convicted after prosecutors said he targeted older people in an online romance scam

A Nigerian man, Olaniyi Nasiru Ojikitu, has been convicted and sentenced to almost seven and a half years in a US prison for his part in a multi-year romance scam.

According to US prosecutors, Okijutu, a permanent legal resident in the US, opened about 25 bank accounts in his name, a fake name, and a shell company name through which almost $3.4 million was fraudulently obtained and lodged.

Olaniyi Nasir Ojikutu Credit: USAToday

Source: UGC

Ojikutu and scam ring targeted older people

The prosecutor disclosed that the Nigerian and nine others were indicted in a Chicago sting operation titled Operation Gold Phish that identified cybercriminals targeting older people.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ojikutu was sentenced to 88 months in prison on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, after being charged with wire fraud in operation, a local media reported.

The Punch reported that Ojikutu fled to Canada, where the authorities arrested and turned him over to the US in January 2020.

He pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in July 2022.

According the prosecutors, the scammers in the US and Nigeria targeted older citizens and gained their trust via an online romance scam before stealing their money.

Bought cars and shipped them to Nigeria for resale

The accused contacted the victims via social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and the dating app, Match.com.

The principal suspect, Ojikutu, fraudulently received funds for personal benefits, including purchasing vehicles in the US and shipping them to Nigeria for sale, prosecutors said.

As a result of the suspect’s actions, some victims lost thousands of dollars.

Eight of the nine defendants pleaded guilty in the case. The alleged ringleader of the scam, Daniel Samuel Eta, also known as Captain and Etaoko of Skokie, pleaded not guilty, and the prosecutors said his trial is still pending.

13 Nigerians arrested in connection with $30m money laundering scheme in U.S

Legit.ng reported that about 24 individuals including 13 Nigerians have been arrested by federal agents for their involvement in a $30 million fraud and money laundering operation in the United States.

The US department of justice in a statement said the suspects duped many victims who are US citizens through romance fraud scams, business email compromise schemes, and retirement account scams, among other frauds.

They were sentenced to several years in prison for the crime.

Source: Legit.ng