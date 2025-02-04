The Nigerian anti-graft agency EFCC has arrested and arraigned foreign nationals suspected of internet fraud, romance scam among others

The EFCC made the sweeping arrest in an operation called Eagle Flush Operation and the suspects have been successfully charged in court

The charges include attempting to disrupt and destabilise the stable and peaceful structure of the country

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned 43 foreign nationals, including 29 Chinese, 10 Filipinos, one Malaysian, one Indonesian, and one Pakistani, over allegations of cybercrimes and internet fraud.

The suspects appeared before separate Federal High Courts in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday, February 3, 2025.

Suspects charged for cyber-terrorism, id theft, others

According to the commission in a post on its official X account, the accused individuals were arraigned alongside Genting International Co. Ltd. before Justices Ayokunle Faji, D.I. Dipeolu, Alexander Owoeye, and C.J. Aneke.

The charges include cyber-terrorism, impersonation, possession of documents containing false pretenses, and identity theft.

The individuals are allegedly part of a syndicate of 792 cryptocurrency investment and romance fraud suspects apprehended during the EFCC’s "Eagle Flush Operation" on December 19, 2024, in Lagos.

According to the EFCC, the defendants willfully accessed computer systems to destabilize Nigeria's constitutional structure by procuring and employing Nigerian youths for identity theft.

The Commission further alleged that some of the suspects facilitated fraudulent activities by impersonating foreign nationals to gain financial advantages.

One of the charges states that Zhang Hua Zhai and Genting International Co. Ltd. were involved in organizing cyber-related crimes in December 2024, using Nigerian youths for identity theft.

Another charge accuses Viera Dela Cruz and the same company of similar activities aimed at financial fraud.

Also, Shitou Shizilong and Genting International Co. Ltd. are alleged to have used a location in Victoria Island, Lagos, for fraudulent cyber operations targeting Nigeria’s economic and social structure.

The suspects have been remanded in custody pending further legal proceedings.

EFCC busts Yahoo academy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Operatives of the EFCC, Benin Zonal Directorate, have arrested 25 individuals allegedly involved in internet fraud.

The arrests took place on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at a suspected cybercrime training centre in Benin City, Edo State.

According to the EFCC, the operation was based on credible intelligence that identified the apartment as a "yahoo academy," a facility used to train individuals in internet fraud and related criminal activities.

The swift raid uncovered a hub of illicit activity, further underscoring the growing issue of cybercrime in the region.

During the operation, the EFCC recovered several items linked to the alleged crimes, including six luxury cars, laptops, and smartphones. The seized items are believed to have been tools used to perpetrate online scams.

EFCC set to go after “Yahoo boys” in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it is ready to support the effort to combat internet scams.

This came after hundreds of fraudulent Nigerian Instagram and Facebook accounts were removed by Meta. The social media giant removed almost 63,000 fake accounts last summer because they were linked to the growing fraud issue.

