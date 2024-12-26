Armed bandits suspected to be herdsmen attacked the Yaav and Mbakyol council wards in Benue State on Christmas day, killing over 12 people and abducting seven children

Despite ongoing security challenges, residents have called for government intervention and improved security to enable them to return to their homes

Efforts to reach the Benue State Police Command for comments on the incident have been unsuccessful

Palpable fear gripped the people of Yaav and Mbakyol council wards in Kwande local government area of Benue State as armed bandits suspected to be herdsmen invaded the two communities on Christmas day, killing over 12 people and abducting seven children.

The attack occurred around 4 pm when most residents were at home with their families enjoying the yuletide season.

Armed Bandits Attack Benue State Communities on Christmas Day, Killing Over 12 and Abducting 7

Source: Getty Images

Abducted Seven Children

Lawrence Akerigba, a resident of the now deserted Mbadura council ward who is taking refuge in Jato-Aka, informed PUNCH that the attackers abducted seven children, with the oldest being 6 years old and the youngest 2 years old.

"The attackers invaded Yaav and Mbakyol council wards of Turan community, killing 12, injuring scores, and abducting children while others are still missing," he said.

On Christmas evening, eight young boys, also taking refuge in Jato-Aka town, were sent by their parents to fetch crops from the farm for the family.

They encountered the attackers, who opened fire on them, killing one boy and injuring the remaining seven, who are now receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Akerigba disclosed that sustained attacks by bandits have plagued the community, especially after the burial of Wantaregh Paul Unongo.

Fear of the Unknown

Out of the five council wards in the Turan community, four have been deserted for over 10 years due to these ongoing attacks.

"We have left our communities and are taking refuge in Jato-Aka town for fear of the unknown. The government seems to have forgotten us, and no relief materials have been provided," Akerigba lamented.

"Our young people are searching the bushes as many people are still missing, including women and children. We have recovered 12 corpses so far, and the search continues."

Akerigba called on the government to make the communities safe so that residents can return to their ancestral homes and continue farming to support their families.

He expressed concerns about the lack of security presence since the attack, stating, "The bandits come with more sophisticated weapons, and no security personnel has come to assess the situation.".

