The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command rescued a young woman from a suspected armed robber and ritualist at a hotel in Abuja

The victim, found tied and unconscious, was saved following a distress call from hotel staff

A manhunt has been launched for the suspect, who fled the scene after the incident

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has successfully rescued a young woman from a suspected armed robber and ritualist, and has commenced a manhunt for the suspect.

This was disclosed in a statement shared by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

Young Woman Gets Saved from Ritualist Who Tied Her Up in a Hotel in Abuja, Details Emerge

Source: Original

Incident at Wuse district hotel

According to the statement, the incident occurred at a hotel in the Wuse district of Abuja, where 25-year-old Promise Eze from Ebonyi State was found tied to a small chair, her mouth covered with plaster.

She was unconscious and in distress when officers arrived at the scene on January 31, 2025, following a distress call from hotel staff.

The victim was rushed to Wuse District Hospital, where she regained consciousness.

Deception and violence uncovered

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had checked into the hotel on January 30 with a man who identified himself as Emmanuel Okoro from Lagos State.

However, she later disclosed that they had met online, where the suspect used the alias Michael Prince and claimed to be an oil company employee from Delta State.

The suspect allegedly brandished a dagger, using it to threaten and subdue the victim before restraining her by tying her hands and legs and taping her mouth shut inside the bathroom. He then fled the scene, stealing her two mobile phones.

Manhunt for the suspect

The FCT Police Command has launched a full-scale manhunt for the suspect, who is believed to have spoken to accomplices over the phone before fleeing.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Olatunji Disu, strongly condemned the act of violence and urged residents, especially young women, to exercise caution when meeting individuals they do not know personally.

He reassured the public of the FCT Police Command's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and called on anyone with relevant information to contact the police.

See the full statement below:

“The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has successfully rescued a young woman from the clutches of a suspected armed robber and ritualist, launching an immediate manhunt for the fleeing suspect.

“On January 31, 2025, at approximately 11:30 AM, the Command received a distress call from a hotel in the Wuse area of the FCT, reporting suspicious activity in one of their rooms.

“Responding swiftly, police operatives arrived at the scene and discovered a 25-year-old woman, Promise Eze, from Ebonyi State, tied to a small chair with her mouth covered in plaster. She was found unconscious and in distress. Officers acted immediately, freeing her from captivity and rushing her to Wuse District Hospital, where she was resuscitated.

“Preliminary investigations revealed a disturbing pattern of deception and violence. The victim had checked into the hotel a day earlier, on January 30, 2025, at about 7:00 AM, in the company of a man who identified himself as Emmanuel Okoro from Lagos State.

“However, during police questioning, the victim disclosed that she had met the suspect online, where he introduced himself under the alias Michael Prince, claiming to be an oil company employee based in Delta State. Initially, he invited her to Delta, but after she declined, they agreed to meet in Abuja.

“Tragically, what was meant to be an innocent meeting turned into a harrowing ordeal. The suspect allegedly brandished a dagger, using it to threaten and subdue the victim before restraining her by tying her hands and legs and taping her mouth shut inside the bathroom. He then fled the scene, stealing her two mobile phones.

“Alarmingly, before escaping, the victim overheard him speaking to suspected accomplices over the phone, informing them that he was on his way to regroup before returning to the hotel to “finish the job.”

“Recognising the gravity of this heinous act, the FCT Police Command has launched a full-scale manhunt for the suspect and is working tirelessly to ensure his immediate arrest. The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Olatunji Disu, psc, strongly condemns this act of violence and urges residents—especially young women—to exercise caution when meeting individuals they do not know personally.

“The CP reassures the public that the FCT Police Command remains unwavering in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents. He also calls on anyone with relevant information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest to immediately contact the police through the following:Emergency Lines: 08032003913. Complaint Response Unit: 08107314192”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng