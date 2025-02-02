30 Confirmed Dead After Two Buses Collide Leading to Fatal Accident in Ondo

In a tragic incident on the Ore/Lagos highway, at least 30 passengers were burnt to death following a collision between two commercial buses

Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the vehicles drove against traffic, leading to the fatal accident

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) urged drivers to exercise caution and maintain their vehicles properly to prevent such tragedies

Eyewitnesses reported that both vehicles burst into flames upon impact, engulfing the occupants in a deadly inferno.

Excessive speeding and collision

According to accounts from the scene, 32 people were involved in the crash. Twenty-eight were burnt beyond recognition, while two survivors, rescued with severe injuries, succumbed before reaching the hospital.

Two others, miraculously spared, were receiving treatment. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ondo State Sector Commander, Dr. Samuel Ibitoye, confirmed the grim toll, attributing the collision to excessive speeding and reckless driving.

He revealed that preliminary investigations suggested one of the buses had driven against traffic, precipitating the head-on collision.

Investigations and response

Dr. Ibitoye assured the public that a thorough investigation would be conducted to unravel further details of the incident.

The injured have been transported to a nearby hospital, while the charred remains of the deceased were taken to the hospital's morgue.

The FRSC commander stressed the need for drivers to maintain their vehicles properly and exercise caution on the roads, warning against reckless and dangerous driving practices.

In a heartfelt plea, Dr. Ibitoye urged both drivers and passengers to prioritise safety.

