Former Osun State Governor Bisi Akande alleged that the 2020 #EndSARS protests were politically motivated and orchestrated by ‘Obidients’

The former governor claimed the movement was planned and funded from the United States, asserting that it was strategically organized with financial backing to disrupt Tinubu’s rise

Akande also revealed that Tinubu was initially hesitant to contest for the presidency due to financial concerns, but he persuaded him

Former Osun State Governor, Bisi Akande, has alleged that the 2020 #EndSARS protest was a politically motivated movement designed to derail the presidential ambition of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that the #EndSARS protests erupted in October 2020 as a nationwide movement against police brutality, particularly targeting the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Former Osun state governor has spoken about the sponsors of EndSARS protest. Photo credit: Nurphotos/Bisi Akande

Source: UGC

The unit had been accused of years of human rights abuses, extortion, and extrajudicial killings.

Following weeks of demonstrations, the Nigerian government disbanded SARS. However, the movement evolved into a broader demand for good governance and accountability, gaining international attention.

Speaking in an interview with journalist Edmund Obilo, Akande asserted that the protest was “manufactured” by supporters of Peter Obi, popularly known as ‘Obidients.’

According to Akande, the movement was conceived and funded from the United States with the intention of undermining Tinubu’s political aspirations, The Cable reported.

“EndSARS was aimed and designed to be the end of Tinubu. Those behind the EndSARS knew what they were doing.

“The Obidients were behind the EndSARS. It was manufactured from America just to stop Tinubu," Akande stated.

Akande: EndSARS was had foreign sponsorship, political Intent

The former governor further alleged that the protests were well-funded and strategically planned, Vanguard reported.

“The Obidients came from America to do EndSARS, which later became a movement. They could not form a party, so they joined whichever party.

“It was well-planned and organised with a lot of money from America," he claimed.

His remarks suggest that he believes the protests were not merely a reaction to police brutality but were leveraged for political gains.

Akande: How Tinubu was reluctant to contest for president

Akande also shared insights into Tinubu’s journey to the presidency, revealing that the former Lagos governor was initially hesitant to run due to financial constraints.

“They called me and said, ‘Come, there is trouble. Anybody that talks to him about the presidency, he was quarrelling with them,’” Akande recounted.

He described how he met with Tinubu in Lagos and tried to convince him to enter the race.

“He said, ‘Baba, do you have money? If I had the kind of money that people have to be president, I would rank with Dangote.’”

Akande said he reassured Tinubu that his candidacy was not just about personal ambition but was vital for the Yoruba ethnic group.

EndSARS: ECOWAS blames FG for abusing citizens' rights

Previously, Legit.ng reported that in a historic judgment, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Community Court of Justice has ruled that the Nigerian government violated the rights of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate in October 2020.

The court condemned the government's "disproportionate use of force" and ordered compensation for the victims.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng