Amnesty Internation has said about 40 Nigerians who were arrested during the EndSARS protest in 2020 are still being held in prison without being tried

The international human rights group said the victims are being held at the Agodi Correctional Centre in Oyo state and Kirikiri Medium Security Prison in Lagos without trial

In commemoration of the two years remembrance of the protest, Amnesty International released the names of some of the detainees

About 40 Nigerians who participated in the October 20, 2020 #EndSARS protests are still being held in prison custody across Nigeria.

The report is coming two years after the nationwide demonstration that claimed the lives of many Nigerians and destroyed many properties, The Punch reported.

Are victims of EndSARS protest still in prison?

According to a global human rights organization, Amnesty International (AI), the victims are being held at the Agodi Correctional Centre in Oyo state and Kirikiri Medium Security Prison in Lagos without trial.

The group released the names of the detainee on Wednesday, October 19, to commemorate the second anniversary of the protest on Thursday, October 20.

The country director of the AI, Osai Ojigho, alleged that the EndSARS panels across the 36 states of the federation failed to deliver justice to many victims.

Latest about EndSARS panels?

Ojigho claimed that the panels’ proceedings were marred by intimidation of witnesses by police lawyers and prolonged adjournment, among others.

According to Amnesty International, below are some of the names of victims still in prison across Nigeria.

Those arrested in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital

Oyewole Olumide

Rasheed Tiamiyu

Moruf Adekunle

Taoreed Abiodun

Ikenna Amechi

Afeez Ariyo

Ikechukwu Eze

Adesina Ademuyiwa

Those being held in Kirikiri included:

Ayodeji Oluwasegun

Andoh Immanuel

Yakubu Olayiwola

Olaogun Ismail

Uba Chukwuma

Dosunmu Taiwo

Daniel Joy-Igbo

Yusuf Rafiu

Olawale Marcus

Muyiwa Onikoyi

Shehu Anas

Suleman Saidu

Rasheed Bolaji

Adigun Sodiq

Sunday Okoro

Akiniran Oyetakin

Ogidi Isah

Ibrahim Adesanya

Faruk Abdulquadri.

