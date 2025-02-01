Supporters of Governor Siminialayi Fubara and Minister Nyesom Wike clashed violently at the PDP Secretariat in Port Harcourt, leading to gunfire

The conflict stems from a power struggle between Fubara and his predecessor Wike over control of Rivers State’s PDP structure and governance

The latest violence has heightened concerns about political instability in the state, with calls for urgent intervention to prevent further escalation

Port Harcourt, Nigeria – Supporters of Rivers State Governor Sir Siminialayi Fubara and those of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, clashed violently on Friday at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Secretariat in Port Harcourt.

The confrontation, which led to gunshots being fired, marks the latest escalation in the ongoing political struggle between the two factions.

Former Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike actively worked to enthrone Siminalayi Fubara as the state leader.

Source: Facebook

The unrest at the PDP Secretariat, located along the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway, follows months of deep-seated political hostilities between Fubara and his predecessor, Wike.

While some eyewitnesses claimed that the gunfire came from security operatives assigned to guard the building, others alleged that political thugs were responsible for the shooting, creating an atmosphere of panic and chaos in the area.

Background of the political rift

The political crisis between Governor Fubara and Minister Wike has been brewing since the former assumed office in May 2023. Initially, Fubara was seen as Wike’s protégé, having been strongly backed by the ex-governor in the 2023 gubernatorial election. However, cracks began to emerge as Fubara started asserting his independence, making political decisions that reportedly sidelined Wike’s loyalists.

The conflict escalated when a faction within the Rivers State House of Assembly, allegedly loyal to Wike, attempted to impeach Fubara in late 2023. The move led to significant unrest, with accusations that Wike was trying to control the state’s affairs despite serving as a federal minister.

The impeachment bid ultimately failed, but it deepened the divide within the PDP in Rivers State.

Tensions reached a boiling point when the state’s PDP structure became a battleground for supremacy. The party’s state executive committee, led by Aaron Chukwuemeka and believed to be loyal to Wike, was recently sacked by the court, a decision viewed as a victory for Fubara’s camp.

However, the ruling sparked fresh confrontations as both sides vied for control of the PDP Secretariat.

Friday’s violent confrontation between Fubara and Wike

Eyewitnesses reported that the crisis erupted on Friday morning when Fubara’s supporters, who had been previously evicted from the Secretariat, attempted to retake the building.

This move was met with fierce resistance from another group reportedly loyal to Wike, leading to a violent altercation. The ensuing chaos saw heavy gunfire, sending residents and passersby scrambling for safety.

Security operatives, who have been stationed at the Secretariat since the court ruling, intervened, but it remains unclear whether they were responsible for the gunshots or whether the violence was instigated by political thugs.

No official statement has been released on casualties or arrests made during the clash.

Fubara knelt to beg Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State had confessed that he knelt to beg his predecessor and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on several occasions.

Fubara explained that he begged Wike to sheathe his sword and allow peace to reign in the state.

He disclosed this while speaking on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, on Monday, October 7.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng