Atiku Abubakar accuses the APC and President Bola Tinubu's administration of using state power to suppress opposition,

Atiku highlights the recent arrests of Omoyele Sowore and Professor Usman Yusuf, prominent critics of the government, as examples of political persecution aimed at stifling opposing voices

Atiku warns that continued suppression of political freedoms could lead to the criminalization of dissent

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has sharply criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu's administration for what he describes as a 'concerted campaign to silence dissenting voices' in Nigeria.

Atiku’s comments come on the heels of the recent arrests of prominent opposition figures, including activist and journalist Omoyele Sowore, and Professor Usman Yusuf, a vocal critic of the current government.

Atiku Abubakar has advised President Bola Tinubu to imprison all opposition voices following the arrest of Omoyele Sowore and Prof Usman Yusuf. Photo credit: @officialABAT/Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: UGC

In a statement issued via X (formerly known as X) on Thursday, January 30, Atiku accused the ruling APC of using state power to target individuals who oppose their political agenda.

He emphasized that this strategy of "harassment and intimidation" is intended to pave the way for a "one-party autocracy."

"When I made the clarion call that Tinubu and the APC were devoting their energies to the systematic harassment, intimidation, and dismantling of the opposition, all in service of their grand design for a one-party autocracy, I became the target of vicious attacks," Atiku said.

Citing an example of recent arrests, the former presidential candidate of PDP, said:

"The arrest and baseless prosecution of Yele Sowore is the latest chapter in this unrelenting campaign. Now, they have seen fit to add Professor Usman Yusuf — an outspoken critic of this administration — to their grim roster. At the pace they are going, it seems they may soon find themselves contending with the incarceration of every one of us."

Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, a leading Nigerian news outlet, was detained for his vocal criticisms of the government. He has long been an advocate for political reform and has faced multiple arrests in the past, including during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Professor Yusuf, a former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), has also been a strong critic of the current administration. His arrest has raised concerns over the growing climate of political repression in Nigeria, especially against figures who challenge the status quo.

Atiku's warning: 'A dangerous precedent'

Atiku expressed fear that these actions signal a dangerous erosion of democratic principles and the rule of law.

"The arrest of these individuals is just the beginning. If this trend continues unchecked, it will lead to the criminalization of dissent and the silencing of any voice that dares to speak truth to power," Atiku warned.

He further called on President Tinubu to reconsider the growing suppression of political freedoms, urging that instead of silencing opponents, the president should engage in constructive dialogue with those who disagree with his administration.

"The president and his party must remember that the strength of a democracy lies in the diversity of opinions and the freedom to criticize," Atiku concluded.

2027: Ameach advises Nigerians how to unseat Tinubu

Previously, LEgit.ng reported that the former governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi, has cautioned Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not relinquish power without a determined fight in the 2027 elections.

Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party had condemned any move that suggested 'grabbing power' from Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng