The ECOWAS Court of Justice ruled that the Nigerian government violated the rights of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate in October 2020, using disproportionate force and live rounds on unarmed protesters

The court ordered the government to pay N2 million in compensation to each victim and conduct investigations into the human rights abuses

This landmark verdict is a significant victory for the #EndSARS movement and a step towards accountability for the Lekki Tollgate tragedy

In a historic judgment, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Community Court of Justice has ruled that the Nigerian government violated the rights of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate in October 2020.

The court condemned the government's "disproportionate use of force" and ordered compensation for the victims.

The case, brought by a coalition of human rights activists and organisations, alleged severe violations of fundamental human rights by Nigerian security forces.

The court found credible evidence of torture, violations of liberty and security, assembly, free speech, and dignity, The Guardian reported.

It also acknowledged that live rounds were shot into the crowd of unarmed protesters, creating a situation of fear, FIJ reported.

The court ordered the Nigerian government to pay N2 million in compensation to each victim named in the suit and mandated the government to conduct investigations into the human rights abuses.

The government must report back to the court in six months with an update on the compensation and progress of the inquiry.

Reactions to the judgement

Bolaji Gabari, lead counsel for the applicants, described the ruling as a "significant victory for the #EndSARS movement".

Mojirayo Ogunlana, also counsel to the applicants, noted that the Nigerian Government failed to defend itself until 2023, claiming the protest was unlawful and perpetuated by hoodlums.

Nelson Olanipekun, Executive Director at Gavel, called the ruling a "powerful affirmation of justice" and a significant step towards healing and accountability.

Background of the case

The #EndSARS protest began in Delta State in October 2020, expanding to other parts of the country with calls for justice against police brutality.

On October 20, 2020, peaceful and unarmed protesters were fired at by Nigerian security agents at the Lekki tollgate.

Three victims brought a case before the ECOWAS Court in December 2021, seeking justice for themselves and those impacted by the violations.

