Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

Kano, Kano state - Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano state, has said he is concerned by a ‘terror alert’ from the Kano state police command on the eve of the annual Maulud of late Shiekh Ibrahim Inyass.

Legit.ng reports that the programme was held recently at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

Kwankwaso, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) and presidential hopeful, asserted that the alarm by the police "not only jeopardised the success of the gathering but put the lives of the people of the state at risk by creating palpable fear among the people of Kano."

The NNPP leader chided the police, accusing the agency of being "a willing partner for the Federal Government in its habitual dabbling into the affairs of Kano state".

Kwankwaso said in a statement he signed:

"Issuing a threat alert of this magnitude, which later turns out to be false sets a dangerous precedent. I am afraid that it will lead to people to be complacent in the event of a genuine threat in the future.

"Due to the international nature of the event, the conduct of the police leadership in Kano also leaves a bad impression of the Nigeria Police Force globally."

Furthermore, the opposition figure urged the police in Kano to be professional and "avoid being identified as deeply partisan in the affairs of Kano state and in other parts of the country". He also asked the Bola Tinubu-led federal government to "avoid dragging itself into unpleasant situations by further putting its hands in affairs that are strictly under the jurisdiction of the good people of Kano state and its government."

Kwankwaso accuses Tinubu of sidelining Kano

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kwankwaso asked President Tinubu to intervene in the sharing of rice palliative in Kano state.

In a tweet, the former governor alleged that the rice meant to be shared with the people of the state was shared with the All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng