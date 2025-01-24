Oshiomhole mentions powerful Nigerians behind Illegal mining

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Chairman, Senate Committee on Interior, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has pointed accusing fingers at retired generals as being responsible for illegal mining in the country.

Oshiomhole said Nigeria’s efforts to diversify its economy would remain a mirage if the issue of illegal mining is not properly addressed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Oshiomhole urges Tinubu's administration to fight the menace of Illegal mining. Photo credit: Adams Oshiomhole

The former Edo state governor made the allegation when the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals Development, Senator Sampson Ekong, submitted his 2025 budget report.

As reported by Daily Trust, Ekong submitted the 2025 budget before the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

“The ongoing illegal mining across the country is being carried out by retired generals and we know them. Yes, we know them. Nobody in Africa doesn’t know them. I did a letter to former President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter when he was in office.”

Speaking on how he got to know about the activities of the retired generals, Senator Oshiomhole said:

“This is because a team that I sent to go and conduct the primary somewhere, reported back to me, the challenge of conducting primary elections in Zamfara because of the illegal miners.”

The federal lawmaker urged Tinubu’s administration to fight against the illegal pumping of oil by deploying JTFs.

“If we have to fight this menace, we need to deploy the Army even to kill anyone who is involved in the illegal pumping of oil. We should also deploy JTFs, comprising the Army, Police, and Air Force, against them.”

The panel agreed with the submissions of Oshiomhole and urged various security agencies to take up the challenge.

Legit.ng recalls that the minister of solid minerals, Dele Alake, claimed that some "powerful Nigerians" allegedly involved in illegal mining are sponsoring banditry and terrorism in the country.

Alake stated this when he appeared before federal lawmakers for his ministry’s 2024 budget defence in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He also called on relevant stakeholders in the country to pay close attention to the mining sector which he said is capable of raking in trillions for the country annually.

Illegal mining: Tinubu’s minister gets threats

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Alake opened up on a crucial revelation about illegal mining.

Alake disclosed that he had received several threats from people in high places whom he exposed for being linked with illegal mining.

He also spoke on the tragic explosion in Ibadan, noting that investigations are ongoing to get to the root of the cause of the explosion and the culprits.

