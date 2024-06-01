The NNPP Chairman in Kano State, Alhaji Hashimu Dungurawa, said the report that EFCC is investigating Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso is a fabricated lie

Dungurawa said Kwankwaso remains the only person with integrity and capacity to govern Nigeria

He accused opposition elements and those against Kwankwaso’s presidential ambitions in 2027 of the rumour

Kano state - The Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Alhaji Hashimu Dungurawa, described reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso as “baseless rumour”

Legit.ng reported that the anti-graft agency launched an investigation against Kwankwaso over alleged misappropriation of N2.5bn campaign funds during the 2023 elections.

He suggested that the rumours were the handiwork of opposition elements and those against Kwankwaso’s presidential ambitions.

“The rumour came from an enemy, shared by ignorance, and accepted by a fool. Thank God that we are not all three. We are his lovers, we are not ignorant of his doing, and we are not fools.”

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Dungurawa stated this while addressing newsmen in Kano, on Friday, May 31.

Dungurawa said there are no allegations of fraud, misconduct, misappropriation, or syphoning of public funds against Kwankwaso.

“We have been seeing this kind of rumour several times on different occasions.

“Let them continue with the rumour. Whether they like it or not, Kwankwaso remains the only person with integrity, respect, popularity, and capacity to govern this country.”

The NNPP chieftain said the rumour can’t stop Kwakwanso’s destiny to become the next Nigeria president rather they will generate popularity for him.

Dungurawa described the report of EFCC probing Kwakwanso as a mere rumour, Vanguard reports.

NNPP drags Kwankwaso, 13 others to EFCC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the NNPP sent a petition against Kwankwaso and 13 others to the EFCC.

The NNPP National Secretary, Oginni Olaposi Sunday, accused the party's presidential candidate of alleged mismanagement of funds According to the petition, Kwankwaso allegedly used the party to promote his Kwankwasia movement and for political gains.

