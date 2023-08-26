The chairman of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhyi Rimingado, is being investigated for alleged corruption

The EFCC and CCB are investigating and have asked Rimingado to provide all financial records and details of forfeited property

Rimingado is asked to send PCACC’s director of finance and accounts to appear at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - A fresh twist has emerged in the fight against corruption in Kano state as the chairman of Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhyi Rimingado, is currently under investigation over alleged corruption.

As reported by TheCable, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) are probing Rimingado, who is probing the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje’s dollar video.

EFCC probes over Rimingado alleged corruption

The EFCC called on Rimingado to send PCACC’s director of finance and accounts to appear at its headquarters in Abuja on August 29 while CCB requested for documents.

According to the report, EFCC and CCB have asked Rimingado to provide them with financial records and details of forfeited property.

The EFCC letter read:

“In view of the above, you are requested to kindly release the director of finance and accounts to report for an interview with the undersigned through the team leader AFF/TC at Plot 301/302 Institution and Research District Jabi, along Airport Road, Abuja on Monday, 29th August 2023 by 10:00 hours.

“He should come along with the following information; Details of total funds released to your office by the Office of the Accountant General of Kano state from 2019 to 2021 fiscal year.

“Details of total funds released to your office by the Kano state Ministry of Local Government from 2019 to 2021 including contracts executed and details of beneficiary accounts.”

CCB letter reads in part:

“Consequently, you are kindly requested to furnish the Bureau with certified True Copies (CTC) of detailed information on the following: All contractual undertakings by the Commission from 2016 to date.

“All records of recoveries, forfeiture and management of the same from 2016 — date;

“Records of all financial allocations to the Commission including donor agency funds from 2016 to date;

“Status of all the commission’s buildings across the local government of the state.”

