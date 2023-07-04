Idris Wada-Saleh, the former commissioner for works and infrastructure under ex-All Progressives Congress (APC) governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, has been remanded in custody by a Chief Magistrates Court.

The court gave the order on Tuesday, July 4, that the former commissioner should remain in the custody of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) over fraud allegations, PM News reported.

Wada-Saleh was accused of providing false information and cheating over N1 billion.

The former commissioner will be in detention for 12 days, according to Chief Magistrate Tijjani Sale-Minjibir, until the court takes a decision on his bail application.

The next sitting of the court will be on July 14.

Salisu Tahir, the assistance director of PCACC, earlier told the court that the former commissioner was apprehended on Monday, July 3, at about 2:30p.m.

Tahir alleged that Wada-Saleh gave N1 billion to Arafat Construction Company, No Stone Construction Company, and Multi Resources to reconstruct 30 roads in the Kano metropolis, but the projects were never completed.

