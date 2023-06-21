Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Kano, Kano state - Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano State, on Wednesday, June 21, approved the reinstatement of Barrister Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado as the chairman of the Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission (PCACC).

With this return, Rimin Gado will complete his tenure as Kano anti-corruption boss, NTA News reported.

Kano governor, Abba Yusuf, has approved the reinstatement of Muhyi Magaji Gado as Chairman of the Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission. Photo credit: Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa

Reinstatement of Barr. Muhuyi Magaji as Kano anti-corruption chairman

This development was made known in a statement signed by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Yusuf's Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

It would be recalled that Barr Muhyi was suspended from office by the previous administration of Abdullahi Umaru Ganduje.

The reinstatement is with immediate effect, according to the new government's statement on Wednesday, June 21.

