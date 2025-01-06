17 suspects were arrested after burning Uromchi Okorocha alive in Enohia Itim, Ebonyi, over allegations of witchcraft, despite police intervention efforts

Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun condemned the act of jungle justice, urging citizens to allow legal authorities to handle criminal allegations

The incident sparked widespread outrage, with Nigerians calling for awareness campaigns to prevent witchcraft-related violence

Afikpo North, Ebonyi state - The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested 17 individuals accused of burning a man to death over allegations of witchcraft.

The tragic incident, which has sparked outrage across Nigeria, occurred on January 3 in Enohia Itim village, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

According to a statement issued by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson for the Force Headquarters in Abuja, the victim, Uromchi Okorocha, was accused by local youths of using witchcraft to cause multiple deaths in the community.

“The suspects had mobilized and apprehended the deceased. Instead of handing him over to legal authorities, they decided to take the law into their hands, becoming judge, jury, and executioner,” Mr. Adejobi said.

Despite efforts by the Uwanna Division police to intervene, the mob had already killed and burned Mr. Okorocha before officers could reach the scene, Premium Times reported.

IGP condemns jungle justice

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has strongly condemned the act of jungle justice, describing it as barbaric and unlawful. He called on Nigerians to allow the legal system to address criminal allegations, Vanguard reported.

“Citizens are urged to desist from taking laws into their own hands and report any suspected criminal activities to the nearest police division or formation around them,” the IGP stated.

Reaffirming the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensuring public safety and justice, he added,

“Efforts are ongoing to ensure the perpetrators of heinous acts face the full wrath of the law.”

Police Commitment to Justice

The Ebonyi State Police Command has assured the public that justice will be served. Mr. Adejobi emphasized the Force’s resolve to protect the lives of all Nigerians and bring perpetrators of violent crimes to book.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all citizens,” he said.

Nigerians react jungle justice in Ebonyi

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from human rights advocates and citizens across Nigeria. Social media platforms are abuzz with comments criticizing the practice of jungle justice.

A tweet by @BOsundare said:

This is inhumane. Allegations of witchcraft should not lead to such brutality. Witchcraft killings are a relic of backwardness. Communities must embrace education and lawful conflict resolution."

@Odunolaspeaks said:

"Those behind this nonsense should all be arrested and prosecuted."

@ IfeObiora125 said:

“This barbaric act should be the last of its kind. Communities need awareness campaigns to understand the consequences of taking laws into their hands,” said civil rights advocate."

A social commentator, Oladotun Hassan, while speaking with Legit.ng on Monday, January 6, said

"Witchcraft-related violence remains a significant issue in southern Nigeria. In many poor and rural communities, unexplained misfortunes such as illnesses or deaths are often attributed to witchcraft, leading to tragic incidents like this."

