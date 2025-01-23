An unknown illness in Bida, Niger State, has hospitalised at least 24 residents, causing sudden collapse and loss of communication abilities

The outbreak has led to widespread panic, with hospitals treating patients for malaria and typhoid while the exact nature of the illness remains undetermined

Nearly 50 people have been affected so far, with symptoms including prolonged unconsciousness, fever, body weakness, and numbness

At least 24 residents of Bida, the headquarters of Bida LGA in Niger State, were hospitalised following the outbreak of an unknown illness in the town.

Reports from Daily Trust confirmed that 20 of the victims were discharged after spending more than a week at the Federal Medical Centre and Umaru Sanda Ndayako General Hospital, Bida.

The sudden onset and severe symptoms of the illness have sparked widespread panic among residents.

Symptoms and Impact of the Illness

The illness reportedly causes sudden collapse and loss of communication abilities, creating a sense of alarm in the community.

According to multiple sources, the number of hospitalised victims has exceeded 20 since Monday. Abdulmalik Umar, a resident, shared that two of his brothers were among those affected but had been treated and discharged after over a week in the hospital.

Community Reactions

“There is real fear in the community. People collapse suddenly without warning. Some go to bed healthy but wake up in a critical condition or unable to speak. It’s heartbreaking,” Umar said.

He added that some victims lose their ability to communicate, while others suffer paralysis. Hospitals are treating patients with malaria and typhoid medications, although the nature of the illness remains undetermined.

Accounts of Affected Families

Another resident, Abdullahi Shehu, recounted how a couple fell ill overnight.

“Their infant’s cries alerted neighbours, who broke into their room to find both of them unable to speak or move,” he said.

The outbreak has been reported in several areas of Bida, including Laruta, Ekoko, Tutijiba, Banin, and Edogifu.

Spread of the Illness

A source who wished to remain anonymous described the illness as spreading rapidly, with nearly 50 people affected so far.

“Healthy individuals suddenly collapse and fall into a coma-like state without warning. Symptoms include prolonged unconsciousness, fever, body weakness, numbness, and inability to walk or speak properly after regaining consciousness. Some victims were even foaming at the mouth during the attack,” the source said.

