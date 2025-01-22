Suspended Catholic priest Rev. Fr. Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe married in Dallas without completing formal procedures to leave the priesthood

His wife, Dora Chichah, shared a testimony of faith and perseverance, recounting their swift journey to marriage after reconnecting in 2024

The Diocese of Warri confirmed the suspension and clarified the priest's failure to provide necessary documents to formally renounce his vows

The Catholic Diocese of Warri, Delta State, has confirmed the suspension of Rev. Fr. Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe, following his marriage in Dallas, Texas.

The Diocese stated that the priest entered into a union without completing the canonical process to formally relinquish his priestly vows.

The family of the suspended priest stands firm behind his decision.

Source: Getty Images

The Diocese revealed that Oghenerukevwe had initiated the process to be released from his priestly obligations on November 30, 2024, but failed to provide the necessary documents to conclude the procedure.

Despite this, he proceeded to marry in a ceremony that has since garnered widespread attention online, with some commenters online making jest of the entire denomination.

Wife of suspended priest speaks

In a live testimony at Pastor Jerry Eze’s Streams of Joy International Church in Dallas, Dora Chichah, the priest’s wife, recounted their journey. Dora, a single mother of three, shared her story of faith and resilience.

“What God cannot do does not exist,” she declared.

“Since 2020, I have been on this altar, believing God for a life partner. I had been praying for over nine years for divine settlement.”

She added that in 2021, she felt reassured by a prophetic message from Pastor Jerry Eze, who encouraged women waiting for marriage to trust in God’s timing.

Dorah relocated to Dallas in 2024

In 2024, Dora relocated to Dallas, Texas, where she reconnected with Daniel, whom she knew from her childhood. Both had been seeking spiritual clarity about their futures.

“He told me he had been praying for four years for discernment in his vocation. I had also been praying. He said he had been fasting for three months, asking God for the right woman,” Dora said.

Within three months of reconnecting, the couple underwent marriage counseling and completed their traditional, court, and white wedding ceremonies at Streams of Joy International Church.

Dora’s testimony did not touch on Daniel’s priestly status. However, images from the ceremony, featuring the couple, have since gone viral.

Sister of suspended priest speaks

In defense of her brother, Daniel’s sister, Mary Okanatotor, took to social media, stating that the marriage was not a secret and that Daniel had informed the Diocese of his intentions.

“He did not do a secret marriage as he wrote to the Diocese to inform them of his decision,” Mary wrote.

Assassins Kill RCCG Pastor in Lagos

Legit.ng reported that the police command in Lagos has confirmed the death of a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor, Bolanle Ibrahim, who was assassinated in the state recently by a gang of gunmen at the King of King Parish.

The confirmation was made by police spokesman, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng