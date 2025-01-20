Rev. Fr. Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe of the Catholic Church of Warri Diocese was suspended after marrying his partner, Dora Chichah, in Dallas, USA

Rev. Fr. Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe, a suspended priest of the Catholic Church of Warri Diocese, renounced his celibacy vows and priestly calling to marry his partner in Dallas, United States.

The priest tied the matrimonial knot with his wife, Dora Chichah, at the Stream of Joy Church in Dallas on 29 December 2024, without waiting for release from his canonical obligations by the universal Church.

Sister of Nigerian Priest Who Renounced His Celibacy and Got Married in US Speaks

Details of the Suspension

Consequently, the church authorities suspended Oghenerukevwe from priestly duties. “By this action, Rev. Fr. Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe has incurred a Latae Sententiae suspension in accordance with the provisions of Canon 1394 S1,” stated the church in a decree dated 16 January 2025, jointly signed by Bishop of Warri, Rt. Rev. Anthony Ewherido, and Chancellor/Notary, Very Rev. Fr. Clement Abobo.

The decree cited that Oghenerukevwe’s marriage occurred at the Streams of Joy Church in Dallas, USA.

Family's Perspective

Further details emerged on Sunday evening regarding Oghenerukevwe’s decision to renounce his priestly calling.

Mary Okanatotor, the biological sister of the suspended priest, claimed that the decision was in his best interest.

In a social media comment, she attributed his choice to longstanding mental health issues and loneliness. She noted that the family was not physically present to support him during his challenging times as a priest.

She wrote, “Thank you all for the comments. The said priest is my brother, and it was the best decision for him because he had a lot of issues with his mental health for a long time and couldn’t deal with the loneliness.

“We his family members, are not with him to give him support physically. Thank you for your encouraging words.

“This is a trying time for our family, but he who finds a wife finds a good thing.

“Secondly, he did not do a secret marriage as he wrote to the diocese to inform them of his decision.

“Once again, thank you. For the sponsor of this post, may God bless you and award you accordingly.”

This was announced in a statement titled "Decree of Suspension," dated Thursday, 16 January 2025, and jointly signed by Bishop of Warri, Rt. Rev. Anthony Ovayero Ewherido, and Chancellor/Notary Very Rev. Fr. Clement Abobo.

Footage of the marriage ceremony has been widely circulated on social media. As a result, the church stated that Oghenerukevwe incurred a Latae Sententiae suspension in accordance with Canon law provisions.

