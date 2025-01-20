Napoli have been dealt a blow with several high-profile departures in recent transfer windows

More recently, the marquee duo of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia departed the Neapolitan outfit

Coach of the side, Antonio Conte, has admitted his honest feelings about the flurry of high-profile departures he has had to deal with

While Antonio Conte's Napoli currently sit atop the Serie A table, the Italian tactician has his fair share of concerns.

Since taking over as coach, the former Inter Milan manager has faced a constant exodus of key players from the club. His troubles began with the departure of Piotr Zielinski, who rejoined former club, Inter, during the summer of 2024.

Antonio Conte during the Serie A match between Napoli and Verona at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on January 12, 2025. Image: Francesco Pecoraro.

Source: Getty Images

Things worsened for Conte when Victor Osimhen followed suit, making a late move to Galatasaray in the same transfer window.

However, just when it seemed the squad was settled, forward, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, completed a transfer to Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint-Germain.

In the aftermath of his team’s victory over Atalanta, Conte spoke candidly about the wave of departures. Though he expressed subtle frustration, the 55-year-old remained hopeful that the board would provide the necessary backing during the ongoing transfer window.

Conte speaks on Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia's departure

Speaking to the media, as captured by media outlet, Tutto Napoli, the veteran tactician touching on the transfer situation he has been faced with elaborated:

"Compared to last year, more top players have left. We have to keep our heads down and not complain. If the club wants to act, fine. If not, I’ll go to battle with the players I have."

When quizzed further on the calibre of replacements he would be looking to add to his squad, he detailed:

“Look, I'll leave the decision up to the club. I won't get involved in the transfer market. If they ask me, I'll say what I think. If the club asks me, I'll give my opinion.

The reality is that two years ago, and compared to the Scudetto, the best players for you have left: Osimhen, Kim, Kvara, and Zielinski. Not counting Mario Rui or Elmas, who were substitutes.”

Conte has indeed received a few transfer signings from the Napoli hierarchy, but it must be noted that the quality of these new arrivals is a far cry from those who departed the club.

So far, Napoli has secured Philip Billing from Denmark, Luis Hasa, and Simone Scuffet. However, the club still requires a few more elite players to fill the gaps in attack.

The lack of depth in this area is gradually becoming evident, as despite sitting atop the table, Napoli are the team with the fewest goals scored among the top four, according to data from Fotmob.

