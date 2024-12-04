Tears in Kogi as Gunmen Kill Popular Pastor On Way to Burial, 3 Others Kidnapped
- Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers killed Apostle Ranti Ige-Daniel, a Lagos-based clergyman, on December 30 in Isanlu, Yagba East, Kogi State
- Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants opened fire on Ige-Daniel’s vehicle, killing him instantly and abducting three others
- Rev. Dr. Francis Iselowo and family sources confirmed the tragedy, with Iselowo condemning the act and describing the violence as "dastardly"
Yagba East, Kogi state - In a devastating turn of events, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed Apostle Ranti Ige-Daniel, a prominent clergyman of the Royal Assembly Sanctuary in Lagos, at Isanlu in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.
The incident occurred on Thursday night, December 30, just a few kilometres from the town's headquarters.
The pastor, originally from Mopa, had travelled to Isanlu on Tuesday, December 3, to participate in a revival crusade.
Sources revealed that after the crusade ended in the evening, Ige-Daniel was heading to a burial ceremony when he encountered the assailants, Daily Trust reported.
Gunmen open fire
Eyewitnesses reported that the gunmen set up a barricade on the Idofin-Makutu road and opened fire when Ige-Daniel’s vehicle approached around 8:30 pm.
Tragically, he was killed instantly as the assailants targeted his car.
"They shot him dead right there," a source close to the family disclosed.
The gunmen then took the three other occupants of the vehicle, including a woman believed to be the pastor’s fiancée, into the surrounding bush.
According to a family source, Ige-Daniel bled to death while being taken away by the kidnappers, Vanguard reported.
Rev. Dr. Francis Iselowo, a family associate, expressed grief over the brutal act.
"Your life was snatched in a dastardly manner with three other people still in the captivity of the terrorists," he said.
Reports indicate that the kidnappers are demanding a ransom of N10 million per person for the release of the hostages.
Efforts to reach the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Williams Aya, for comment were unsuccessful, as calls and text messages went unanswered.
Gunmen kill several people in Benue state
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gunmen suspected to be local militias, have attacked Gugur community in Katsina-Ala local government area (LGA) of Benue state and killed several people.
The gunmen rode on motorcycles to attack the community between 9 pm and 10 pm on Tuesday, June 18.
Shaku Justine, the local government chairman, confirmed the attack.
Source: Legit.ng
