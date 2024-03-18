A general overseer of a church and another pastor have been killed by gunmen in Akwa Ibom state

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the Church premises on a motorcycle during a Parish meeting over the weekend

A community leader, Bishop John Jeremiah Kpongkpong said he informed the police about the tragic incident

Akwa Ibom state - Unknown gunmen have killed the founder of the Mount of Solution Redeemed Church (MSRC), Apostle Elisha Asuquo in Ikot Ekang, Abak local government area of Akwa Ibom state.

The tragic incident happened after the gunmen invaded the National Headquarters of the Church at about 7:30pm at the weekend.

The attackers also shot dead the Pastor in charge of the Church, Aniekan Ibanga while disrupting the Parish meeting.

As reported by Leadership, a resident said the assailants stormed the Church premises on a motorcycle and escaped through Abak-Ikot Ekpene Federal Highway.

According to Church sources, Apostle Asuquo was handling a crucial and heated marital reconciliation matter between a lady and her estranged husband before the sad incident.

A community leader in Ikot Ekang, Bishop John Jeremiah Kpongkpong, said that such an ugly incident had never happened in the community before.

“It was around 8 p.m., I was attending a church programme when somebody called and asked me whether I have heard that Prophet Elisha and his Pastor have been shot dead. While still on that call, another person came in and told me that Prophet Elisha and Pastor Aniekan have been killed.

“I had to close from the Church and rush to the palace of the Village Head to inform him of what had happened. After informing the Village Head, he instructed me to call the Police, which I did.

“On getting to the Church premises, I saw many people gathering while Policemen from Abak Division were performing their duty.”

Police react

The state police public relations officer (PPRO), CSP Odiko MacDon said that the ongoing discreet investigations would culminate in the arrest and subsequent prosecution of the culprits.

