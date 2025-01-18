The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast sunny and hazy weather conditions across Nigeria from January 18 to 20

Abuja, FCT—The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has released a fresh weather forecast, predicting sunshine and haziness across the country from Saturday, January 18, to Monday, January 20.

NiMet released the new weather forecast on Friday, January 17. The outlook envisages sunny skies on Sunday in a hazy atmosphere over the northern regions over the next three days.

The agency added that hazy skies in patches of cloud are expected over the North Central regions of the country throughout the forecast period.

The statement by NiMet partly read:

“In the southern region, there is a hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds anticipated in the morning over Inland cities with the prospects of localised showers and thunderstorms over parts of coastal cities.

“This is especially over parts of Lagos, Cross River and Akwa Ibom.:

Localised thunderstorms expected in Imo, other states

NiMet also forecast localised thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Delta, River, Lagos, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa later in the day.

The forecast anticipated slight dust haze over the northern states throughout the forecast period on Sunday, January 19.

“Hazy skies in patches of cloud are expected over the North Central regions of the country throughout the forecast period.

“In the southern region, cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals is expected over the Inland cities in the morning hours.

“There are prospects of localised thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Ebonyi, Anambra and Abia during the afternoon and evening hours,” it stated, according a report by Guardian Nigeria.

It envisaged localised thunderstorms and showers over parts of Lagos, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Cross River in the morning hours.

According to NiMet, localised showers and thunderstorms are expected over parts of Delta, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa.

NiMet predicts dust haze in north

NiMet also forecast moderate dust haze over the country's northern region throughout the forecast period on Monday.

“Sunny atmosphere in patches of cloud is expected over the North central cities in the morning hours," the agency said.

“There are prospects of localised thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Benue, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara and Kogi during the afternoon and evening hours.”

NiMet predicts cloudy atmosphere in coastal cities

NiMet also predicted a cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals over the Inland and coastal cities in the morning hours.

It anticipated localised thunderstorms over parts of Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Lagos and Bayelsa during the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet urges Nigerians, airline operators to take precautions

NiMet urged the public to take necessary precautions as dust particles are in suspense.

It advised people with asthmatic health conditions and other respiratory issues to be cautious of the present weather conditions.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, public should take adequate precautions. Adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations," the agency said.

Air pollution associated with incidences of respiratory disease

Meanwhile, an environmental expert, Yusuf Majolagbe, said pollution has become a major problem in many cities around the world, including Lagos, which has a high concentration of vehicles.

Majolagbe said Lagos, with millions of residents, is battling the menace of industrial contamination and smog.ng, Engr. Majolagbe warned that one of the consequences of air pollution in the colossal Nigerian state is respiratory problems.

