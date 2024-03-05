An environmental expert, Yusuf Majolagbe, has said pollution has become a major problem in many cities around the world, including Lagos, which has a high concentration of vehicles

Majolagbe said Lagos, with millions of residents, is battling with the menace of industrial contamination and smog

In an interview with Legit.ng, Engr. Majolagbe warned that one of the consequences of air pollution in the colossal Nigerian state is respiratory problems

Ikeja, Lagos state - Engr. Yusuf Majolagbe, the chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE), Lagos chapter, has said the state, the heartbeat of Africa's most populous country, has endured a difficult battle with pollution over the years.

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, the NIEE Lagos chief noted that pollution is a major problem in many cities around the world, but it is especially bad in some of the world’s biggest cities like Lagos.

He called on authorities and all relevant stakeholders not to rest on their oars when it comes to getting rid of pollutants in the state.

Majolagbe told Legit.ng:

Lagos, the largest city in West Africa and the 21st largest city in the world with an estimated 20 million people living on an area of less than 100 square kilometres, is battling with the menace of industrial contamination and smog.

The consequence is the suffocating synthesis of air pollution, single-use plastic pollution, e-waste and solid wastes on the streets of Lagos, causing respiratory problems and other diseases among the residents.

Pollution in the state has a multiplicity of causes with overwhelming negative effects on humans, animals and the environment.

Air pollution, water contamination, and soil degradation are among the most immediate and direct consequences of environmental degradation in Lagos state.

These factors contribute significantly to the rise of respiratory diseases, waterborne illnesses, and various other health issues that burden communities worldwide. The vulnerable, such as children and the elderly, are particularly susceptible to the adverse effects of a degraded environment.

As responsible stewards of our planet, we must recognise the intricate link between environmental health and public well-being.

It is imperative that we unite our efforts to mitigate and reverse environmental degradation, adopting sustainable practices and embracing eco-friendly technologies. By doing so, we not only preserve the beauty of our natural world but also safeguard the health of current and future generations.

