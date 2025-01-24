NIMET has predicted moderate dust haze with visibility ranges of 2-5km for various regions in Nigeria from January 24th to 26th, 2025

Hazy skies with patches of clouds and isolated thunderstorms are expected over the inland cities and coastal belt of the South

Efforts to manage air quality and the weather's impact on daily life are crucial, especially in Northern cities and parts of the South

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has provided its regular weather predictions across Nigeria for the period from January 24th to 26th, 2025.

The forecast includes various weather conditions ranging from moderate dust haze to isolated thunderstorms across different regions of the country.

Weather Prediction for Friday, 24th January, 2025

On Friday, 24th January, moderate dust haze with a horizontal visibility range of 2 – 5km was anticipated over the Northern cities. Localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m was expected over parts of Jigawa, Katsina, Kano, Yobe, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi states throughout the forecast period.

The North Central region also expected moderate dust haze with similar visibility ranges, with localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m anticipated over parts of Niger State. Hazy skies with patches of clouds were expected over the inland cities and coastal belt of the South during the morning hours.

Later in the day, there were prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Edo, Ogun, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, and Cross River states.

Weather Prediction for Saturday, 25th January, 2025

On Saturday, 25th January, moderate dust haze with a horizontal visibility range of 2 – 5km was anticipated over the Northern region of the country throughout the forecast period.

The North Central region was also expected to experience moderate dust haze with similar visibility ranges. Parts of Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Ebonyi, and Enugu were expected to have moderate dust haze, while the remaining parts of the inland states of the South were expected to be hazy with patches of clouds.

In the coastal region, cloudy skies with spells of sunshine were anticipated in the morning period. Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms were expected over parts of Edo, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states.

Weather Prediction for Sunday, 26th January, 2025

On Sunday, 26th January, slight dust haze was anticipated over the Northern region of the country throughout the forecast period.

Moderate dust haze with a horizontal visibility range of 2 – 5km was anticipated over the North Central region throughout the forecast period.

Hazy skies with patches of clouds were expected over the inland states of the South throughout the forecast period.

There were chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun and Oyo states in the afternoon and evening periods. In the coastal region, there were prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom in the morning hours.

Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms were expected over parts of Lagos, Rivers, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa states.

