Gospel singer Timilehin Ajayi, who was accused of dismembering his purported girlfriend, Salome Adaidu, has been remanded in Nasarawa state's Correctional Facility, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arraigned gospel singer, Timilehin Ajayi, in court for the alleged murder of his purported girlfriend

The state police command confirmed this in a statement on Friday and shared photos of Ajayi in the courtroom

Nasarawa state, Lafia - On Friday, January 17, the Nasarawa State High Court ordered that Timilehin Ajayi be remanded in the state's Correctional Facility, Lafia, pending formal arraignment on a date to be assigned.

Court orders remand of Timileyin Ajayi

The suspect, Ajayi was arraigned in the state's high court on Friday, on a one count charge of Culpable Homicide Punishable with Death, contrary to Sec 221 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.

The Nasarawa state police command confirmed this in a statement shared on its X page on Friday.

The statement accompanied by photos read thus:

"Timilehin Ajayi was charged to Court today, on one count charge of Culpable Homicide Punishable with Death, contrary to Sec 221 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria. The Court orders that the suspect be remanded in Correctional Facility, Lafia pending formal arraignment on a date to be assigned."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, was apprehended by church members, and the gruesome images quickly spread across social media.

The singer had been accused of killing his alleged girlfriend and separating her body.

Who was the lady allegedly killed by gospel singer?

The Nasarawa state police command, in a message sent to The ICIR on Monday, January 13, identified the victim as Eliojo Salomey, a 24-year-old serving National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) member based in Mararaba, a community near Abuja.

The command's spokesperson, Nansel Ramhan, disclosed to the press that the unfortunate incident happened on Sunday evening, January 12, 2025.

According to Ramhan, Ajayim, who lives in the Pablana area, was caught around Angwan Bako near the Kaja Estate in the New Karu local government area of Nasarawa state when conveying the severed head of Salomey to an undisclosed destination on a commercial motorcycle, popularly known as ‘okada’.

We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

See photos of Ajayi in the courtroom on Friday below:

Read more about Timileyin Ajayi's case here:

Salome Adaidu laid to rest

Salome Adaidu, the young woman reportedly killed by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, has been laid to rest.

A now-viral video showed the heartbreaking scene of her burial held in the night.

A group of men somberly dropped her remains into the earth, their faces engraved with despair.

