The Nigerian Army lost 22 soldiers in an operation targeting the Timbuktu Triangle, a notorious ISWAP stronghold in Borno State

Over 70 insurgents, including three high-ranking ISWAP commanders, were neutralized, and terrorist camps were destroyed

A Vehicle Borne IED attack by insurgents caused significant casualties, prompting a review of the military operation's strategy

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the loss of 22 soldiers during a large-scale military operation targeting the notorious Timbuktu Triangle in Borno State.

The offensive, part of Operation HADIN KAI, began on January 16, 2025, with the objective of dismantling terrorist strongholds and disrupting the activities of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

ISWAP is a breakaway sect of Boko Haram that has been terrorising the Northeast for years. Image: FB/Nigerian Army

Nigeria loses 22 brave soldiers but neutralises 70 terrorists

According to Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, the operation resulted in significant successes, including the neutralization of over 70 insurgents, among them three high-ranking commanders: Talha, the ISWAP Special Forces Commander; Mallam Umar, the RPG Trainer; and Abu Yazeed, the ISWAP Brigade Commander.

The Army also destroyed ISWAP’s training camp at Garin Baban Alhassan and dislodged insurgents from other key enclaves, such as Jemyeri, Abulam, Agum, and Digamari.

However, the mission was not without challenges. The insurgents deployed improvised explosive devices (IEDs), including vehicle-borne and person-borne variants, as well as drones to disrupt the military's advance.

Despite these tactics, troops successfully thwarted multiple attacks and destroyed terrorist structures and equipment, recovering 14 AK-47 rifles, six RPG tubes, 18 motorcycles, and 24 AK-47 magazines.

Insurgents opted for suicide attack

The operation reached a critical point on January 24, when insurgents launched a counterattack at Gardiri base. Using a Vehicle Borne IED, they rammed into troops stationed at the harbor position, killing a commanding officer, two other officers, and several soldiers.

An additional 20 troops sustained injuries in the attack, which marked the most significant loss for the military during the operation.

The Army has described the terrorists’ actions as a desperate attempt to resist the pressure of the sustained offensive, noting that the insurgents were in retreat and seeking new hideouts within the triangle.

A review of the operation is now underway to reassess strategies and prepare for further engagements.

In response to rumors circulating in some media outlets, the Army clarified that all incidents occurred within the Timbuktu Triangle in Damboa Local Government Area, dismissing reports of terrorist activity in Malam Fatori as "fake and baseless."

Paying tribute to the fallen soldiers, the Army described them as heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. “May the souls of our fallen heroes rest in perfect peace. Amen,” the statement concluded.

