A joint security team in Anambra successfully neutralized five armed robbers in Ufuma, recovering weapons and dismantling a criminal camp

Police are actively pursuing fleeing suspects and remain committed to ensuring justice and eliminating criminal activities in the region

The Commissioner of Police praised the security team’s success and urged residents to support efforts to reclaim and secure the community

Orumba North, Anambra state - In a coordinated operation, the Anambra State Police Command and a joint security team successfully neutralized five suspected armed robbers in the Umugem Road area of Ufuma, Orumba North Local Government Area.

The operation, which took place on Tuesday, January 14, also led to the recovery of dangerous weapons and other incriminating items.

Details of the operation

Tochukwu Ikenga, spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, confirmed the success of the operation in a statement issued on Wednesday, January 15.

“A joint security team comprising the Police, Military, and other security agencies on 14th January 2025 at about 12:30 pm carried out an offensive operation against a suspected armed secessionist gang in Umugem road, Ufuma, Orumba North Local Government Area,” Ikenga said.

He disclosed that five members of the gang were neutralized, while others escaped with gunshot wounds, The Cable reported.

“During the operation, the security team razed down the criminal camp and recovered four undetonated improvised explosive devices (IEDs), two AK47 assault rifles, one pump-action gun, and one 75-volt battery,” Ikenga added.

Police vow efforts to apprehend fugitives

The spokesperson assured the public that efforts are underway to track down the fleeing suspects.

“The team remains resolute in ensuring that other members of the gang are apprehended and brought to justice,” he stated.

Commissioner of Police commends operatives

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Nnaghe Obono Itam, praised the operatives for their successful operation, attributing the victory to the collaboration and coordination among various security agencies, The Punch reported.

“The success of the operations is attributed to the collaboration and coordination among the various security agencies,” the commissioner noted.

He also appealed to residents for continued cooperation, saying:

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police seeks greater cooperation from the people in the area for a patriotic involvement to take back the space and deny these criminal elements the opportunity to cause tension in the state."

This operation underscores the commitment of Anambra State's security forces to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

The command reassured the public of its readiness to sustain the fight against criminal elements and urged residents to report any suspicious activities promptly.

